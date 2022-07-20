If you are a heavy worker, you may find that you enjoy doing something more peaceful than going outside, maybe you fancy just a wee chill day in the house to relax and recharge. There are many things that you can do during the day to help relax and focus on something else that isn’t your life. You could have a nice dinner and sit with the fire on, sit in the garden and enjoy a nice drink to wind down. But truly one of the best things to do on the weekend to wind down is to sit in a dark room and put on one of your favorite tv shows. If you need help finding one of your potential favourite TV shows, stick in and hear from some of our favourite TV shows.

The Flash S1 and 2

The first 2 seasons of the flash are truly something to remember. It is one of the best tv shows to binge on the weekends due to the 24 lengthy episodes per season. In the opening episodes, we get to see the main character, Barry Allen, get struck by lightning and he falls into a random mix of chemicals. Afterwards, he falls into a coma for months, 9 to be exact. When he wakes up he finds that he has super speed. After connecting the lighting coming from his superspeed to the murder of his mother when he was 11, he sets himself to find the man who killed his mother as a child, the reverse flash. Upon discovery of the reverse flash, the flash has to get faster, so he can beat the reverse flash. Once beaten, the flash contains him but gets swayed by the words of the reverse flash saying that he can give the flash an opportunity to go back in time and save his mother. However, he resists the urge and holds his mother in her last moments. This show is well written and has great CGI which is best enjoyed on an HD screen.

Stranger Things

Stranger things is one of the most popular TV shows, especially right now with the new season 4 coming out. It is one of the best tv shows to binge on the weekends due to its great story. Stranger Things primarily follows a young group of teenagers who find themselves frequently indulged in paranormal activities. One day, a friend in the teenage group, Will, goes missing as he is trying to make his own way home late at night, when this humane figure knocks Will off of his bike whilst he is making his way home. A struggling effort will suddenly disappear with a flickering light bulb being the only sign of movement in the shed. It turns out that Will had been taken to an alternate mirror dimension. This show has a great combination of comedy, horror and terror. It gives you that uneasy feeling that something is going to jump out at you any second. As the show progresses, it strays away from horror and steers more to terror. Terror and horror are 2 very different concepts from each other. Horror is the feeling you get when experiencing something scary, terror is the shiver you get down your spine when you are unsure if you are in danger or not.

Family Guy

Family Guy is a really good comedic TV show which you can get many laughs out of. It is set up perfectly for many laughs. If you’re having people over for some drinks, this is one of the best shows to binge on the weekend. The main character of this show is a man called Peter Griffin. The entire show just follows peters day to day life. He encounters many things in his days and it just shows how someone with a low IQ such as Peter Griffin would interact in the real world. This show is not afraid to make fun of things but it does it in a way that is not taken seriously. It is a classic must-watch comedy cartoon show. It also has close links with another cartoon comedy called South park. The show started in 1999 and it still even runs to this day. Currently, in the twentieth season, the show continues to make people laugh and runs successfully to this day.

The Green Arrow

The Green Arrow is set in the same universe as the flash, this follows a man called Oliver queen who gets stranded on an island in the middle of nowhere for 5 years. Whilst he is on the island, he learns many skills that can assist him in survival, it turns out that Oliver Queen is not alone on the island and he has to fight to survive. Oliver eventually gets rescued and returns home to seek revenge on people that he thinks have poisoned the world. As he returns to his hometown, he takes up the mantle of being the green arrow. A signature green hood is worn and his weapon of choice from Oliver is a bow and arrow. The police search for him a lot but with no success. This show is nicely written and runs for a long time so you will not run out of episodes any time soon. The show ended on its 12th season, so if you have not seen it, it is one of the good shows to binge on the weekend.