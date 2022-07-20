A lawyer who struggled with chronic stress is launching a special campaign to help fellow legal consultants work smarter, not harder.

Hannah Beko has taken on the new role of head of mission at Legal Studio and is aiming to empower people, by supporting them in the mindset shifts required to make their businesses flourish.

Legal Studio was founded in 2014 as a new consultancy-model law firm with a simple idea – to build a place where lawyers could enjoy work.

The new appointment will see Hannah providing training to the whole team at Manchester and Leeds, but also the practical tools and skills for lawyers to market their practice, find their ideal clients and do more of the work they really want to be doing.

Hannah said: “My mission since 2016 has been to change the culture in law so that stress isn’t just accepted as part and parcel of the job, and no one is leaving a career they trained for years to join, because they can’t reconcile work and life.

“I also realised that lawyers didn’t really know that such support existed, or where to reach out for it. I created various courses, trainings and qualified as a coach to support lawyers in firstly identifying and then going on to create the life and business that they want to have.

“As the new head of mission, it’s my job to help more lawyers to enjoy work in a healthy, sustainable and profitable way that works for them in my new head of mission role.”

Legal Studio director Matt Dowell and litigation solicitor Ian McCann have been creating a place for consultant lawyers to call home for some time and our values align so well, it was an easy decision for Hannah to join them.

Matt said: “We are delighted to have Hannah join us to help deliver on the Legal Studio brand promise of helping lawyers to enjoy work. Reflecting on my own personal motivations before I go on holiday with my family; Top of the list for me at the moment are freedom, control and financial security. This is what we want to deliver for all of the Legal Studio family, and I know that Hannah will help us with it.

“Lawyers have a tendency to work a lot. Traditional law encourages it and rewards for it. Taking people away from the traditional model and expecting that they will change overnight, is unrealistic. We are talking about undoing years of conditioning, that’s what the new coaching and training will provide.”

Hannah has also penned a new book called The Authentic Lawyer, which also aims to take the stress out of work for those in the legal profession.