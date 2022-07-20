Why Native Ads are becoming more trendy in 2022

Damian Geisinger, CEO and founder of Skyblue Digital shares with us his thoughts about why Native Ads are becoming more relevant than ever for marketing strategies.

As marketers, we are always looking for two things: performance and exposure. For that reason, we choose to advertise on big platforms like Google, Meta, LinkedIn, and TikTok. However, for most of our clients, this is insufficient. They need to keep growing their business and constantly adjust their acquisition strategies.

Native Ads platforms are not new to the market, but they have made tremendous progress in the last two years by introducing new technologies and offering superior advertising solutions.

In addition, as advertising becomes more expensive and consumers demand a more personalized experience and less invasive advertising, these content-based recommendation marketing tools are gaining attraction.

Advertising on Native Ads platforms will provide your brand with extensive exposure on top news websites and other relevant premium magazines, allowing advertisers to associate their products and brand with the credibility of top media sites.

Some products or services necessitate a greater level of awareness and a longer educational process than others. Native Ads platforms target users more inclined to receive information, and their marketing funnels are typically longer than those for users originating from Search or Social platforms.

Very clear Damian, but this has always been true for these platforms, but why are they becoming more trendy in 2022?

You are right! Let’s point out some of the ideas.

1. They continue to invest in technologies to develop a better audience and contextual targeting capabilities. For example, Taboola acquired Gravity R&D, the Netflix content recommendation award-winning team.

2. The platforms are equipping some advertisers with new and advanced bid strategies that were previously only available to Google Ads users. And while semi-automatic bidding is still popular among some marketers, Native Ads platforms have recently made significant progress with Target CPA solutions, which they will probably offer to all advertisers in the very near future.

3. Video ads are now available and performing exceptionally well. Naturally, choosing the right combination of images and videos remains critical, but there is no doubt that this resource is a game-changer for some types of marketing campaigns.

4. Native Ads will adapt to cookie-free environments better than others. Moreover, third-party cookies are on the way out and are set to be blocked on Google Chrome browsers by 2023. As a result, advertisers will need to build robust first-party data strategies and figure out new identity solutions in order to track and target customers and prospects online.

5. Native Ads platforms are also getting new and better placements within the websites in their inventory, in addition to the traditional placement of featured articles below the website content. Direct deals with publishers now allow advertisers to get high-quality placements. Outbrain , for instance, has the option for top advertisers to buy traffic from specific sites and placements after running a test for a couple of weeks.

