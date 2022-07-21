World-leading quality management accreditation for specialist cleaning company

A LEADING cleaning company has reaffirmed its commitment to providing high quality management practices by gaining world-coveted certification.

Just over one million companies and organisations across the globe have attained the highly regarded ISO 9001 status which proves the recipients have a strong customer focus, their management team are motivated and there is a strong desire for continual improvement.

Hy5 Commercial Cleaning, which operates throughout the UK, has become the latest company to join the select list of elite businesses which can demonstrate a consistent approach to its work, high quality products and services and excellent customer service.

The ISO 9001 accreditation strengthens Hy5’s ongoing commitment to strive for the highest standards following on from being re-accredited CHAS Elite status – the highest level of accreditation awarded by the UK’s number one provider of compliance certification – and being one of only a handful of cleaning companies nationwide to have industry recommended BESCA Vent Hygiene Elite status.

Keith Simm, the Managing Director of Hy5, said: “We always strive for the highest standards across all sectors of the business, and achieving ISO 9001 status proves that we are doing things right.

“It’s important to let our clients and prospective clients know that we take quality management practices, and measures such as health and safety and customer service, very seriously and this accreditation will help us stand out from the crowd.

“Having ISO 9001 status will help open doors for our business too as it instantly marks us out as a company which adopts the most professional standards and we devote a lot of time into making sure all our policies are in place to look after our customers.”

To acquire ISO 9001 accreditation, businesses and organisations need to show they achieve the highest levels in each of seven quality management principles.

Those are: Customer focus; Leadership; Engagement of people; Process approach; Improvement; Evidence-based decision making; Relationship management.

Keith said: “There has been a lot of hard work in the application process to make sure we meet the highest criteria across all sectors, but it has all paid off by achieving the status.

“It’s thanks to the excellent assistance and support from the team for making sure the process was as smooth as possible.”

Hy5 Commercial Cleaning is one of only a handful of firms in the UK with industry standard BESCA Vent Hygiene Elite (VHE) accreditation which has been introduced to ensure all ventilation systems in commercial kitchen settings are cleaned to the required TR19 level.

Photo: Hy5 Commercial Cleaning Managing Director Keith Simm.