The ultimate guide to budget-friendly TVs

Nothing should attenuate the excitement of new TV day, least of all a tight budget. A few years ago, even a sizeable chunk of pocket change would only afford you a mid-range sized TV with a couple of bells and whistles on. Today, not so.

Whether it’s size, quality or smart capabilities you’re after – with many big TVs for under £1000 and even options for the best 65 inch TV – even on a tight budget you still have plenty of options to choose from. Many budget TVs feature all of the above, but some may specialise in a particular quality.

With this in mind, you might want to consider what aspect of a TV is most important to you, then choose accordingly. To help you out, we’ve broken down some of the key features with a few examples, too.

Size

If it’s size you’re looking for, then a little cash can go a long way. Note, size does not always correlate with a better experience – we recommend measuring out the intended watching distance in inches and divide roughly by two to find the perfect size TV. However, if you just want to go big, why not go for a 65”?

The Hisense 50A7GQTUK features a QLED panel supporting energy and fluidity in the picture with the help of Dolby Vision. This is a top-quality wide screen TV available for under £600. Want to go even cheaper? The Philips 65PUS7556/12 is another 65” ultra-HD TV available for under £450.

Picture quality

Most large screen TVs offer ultra-HD displays, including the budget options, too. If size isn’t the be all and end all when it comes to your TV consideration, then there are plenty of smaller TVs offering great display performance for less money.

For example, the Samsung Frame QLED TV is a 32” inch model bringing style elegance to the living room as well as 4K detail, all for under £370. This TV is unique as it switches between a conventional television and a piece of digital artwork at the touch of a button, with the body of the unit designed to carry it as such.

Alternatively, the Samsung TU7100 is a 43” UHD 4k Smart TV with a picture quality among the best of its class. This size TV would suit any medium size living room, and all for under £320.

Sound quality

There are also plenty of budget options for great sound quality. The JVC LT-55CF810 is a 55” Smart 4K TV supporting Dolby Atmos – virtual surround sound technology with multidimensional capabilities for the most immersive sound experience. This TV is packed with features and available for under £300 in its 55” configuration.

If you want to go even cheaper, then the Hisense A6G is a 43” smart TV model supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound for just £229.00 – a complete bargain.