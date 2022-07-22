What is the best thing about WildTornado?

If you have previous experience with online casino games, we can safely say that you’re familiar with the bonuses. In fact, it wouldn’t be far-fetched to say that bonuses are one of the main attractions for most players.

The best online casinos design the best bonuses to draw in more players as well as to retain the existing ones. Different operators take different approaches to make their platforms better than the competition.

In this post, let’s take all kinds of casino bonuses for a spin. We’re also going to look at WildTornado casino bonuses in Ireland to contextualize the materials. Let’s go!

Different Types of Online Casino Bonuses

Before we go into the specifics of the bonuses, you need to know that there are no concrete rules or structure that distinguishes between them. What you’re about to read in this section is the result of years of experience in the industry.

Deposit Bonuses

For the most part, all online casino bonuses are deposit bonuses. The “deposit” bit means that you need to deposit first to become eligible for a bonus. Moreover, the actual bonus amount is also associated with the deposit amount.

A welcome bonus is probably the most common example of a deposit bonus. Almost all the best online casinos in the world including WildTornado.casino offer a welcome bonus. In most cases, it’s a 100% match on your first deposit.

It simply means if you deposit €100 in your account the very first time, the casino online will match it and credit another €100 to your account. As a result, you can play the games with a €200 bankroll.

Now, “100%” is a very arbitrary number. We used it in our example because it’s the most common type of deposit match bonus. It can also be any other number the operator sees fit. We’ve seen up to 1000% bonuses in this gaming industry too!

The bottom line is, that every type of bonus you get after you make a deposit is categorized as a deposit bonus.

No Deposit Bonus

As we started the list with deposit bonuses, it’s only normal that we’re going to move to no deposit bonuses now. According to the name, they’re exactly the opposite of deposit bonuses. You get them for absolutely free!

Most no deposit casino online bonuses are offered during sign up. As the player acquisition is the primary goal for more operators than not, a no deposit sign up bonus is the perfect hook for new players.

You may get gaming credits or free spins as part of these promotions. If you’re not familiar with free spins, don’t worry because we’re about to explore it next.

Apart from the sign up, players may receive no deposit bonuses anytime during their adventures. Again, it comes down to how the operator of the casino online has designed the bonus policy.

Free Spins

Free spins can be both deposit bonuses and no deposit bonuses. It’s one of the most universal bonuses in terms of acquisition method. But the drawback is that you can only use free spins on slot games. It means table games like Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, or Blackjack as well as live dealer games don’t come under the umbrella of free spins.

If it’s a deposit bonus, you’ll first need to make a minimum deposit. For example, “deposit at least €20 to get 50 free spins” could be an offer. Some operators may even offer higher spins count if you deposit more.

Cashbacks

In our opinion, these casino online bonuses don’t get the love they deserve. Maybe the fact that very few operators offer them is one of the reasons. Nonetheless, cashback bonuses help you recoup some of the real money losses you incur in a specific period.

From what we’ve seen, most cashback bonuses are offered on a weekly basis. If you lose a minimum amount during the week, the casino will return some of those losses. The percentage usually goes up to 20. Then again, it’s totally up to the operator how it wants to offer the cashback.

The biggest benefit of cashbacks over any other type of bonus is that you don’t have to wager it. Whatever amount you get, it’s directly credited to your real money account and is ready for withdrawal.

Terms and Conditions for the Best Online Casino Bonuses

Any discussion about casino bonuses is not complete without discussing the associated terms. Every single bonus has its own set of rules and regulations that players must adhere to. Otherwise, you won’t get the bonus.

In this section, let’s go over the universal terms and conditions for the bonuses.

Wagering Requirements: Wagering requirements will be part of every single bonus you get, except for cashbacks, maybe. It’s “maybe” because some operators offer cashbacks based on your total deposits. In that case, it won’t be free from wagering. WR essentially refers to how many times you have to play through a bonus before withdrawal. For a €100 bonus pegged with 30x wagering, you’ll need to spend €3,000 before the withdrawal. For free spins, the WR is for the winnings you generate. For other bonuses, it’s on the bonus amount.

Max Bet: When you're completing the wagering requirements, you can't place massive bets to finish it quickly. Because you're bound by the max bet restrictions. In most cases, it ranges between €5 and €10. The casino in question, Wild Tornado, restricts your maximum bet value to €1 for the welcome bonus.

Game Eligibility: This term is especially true for free spins but other ones may also have restricted game access. It means you can't use the bonus on games other than the ones the casino has predetermined. For free spins, they'll only show up when you launch the right game. For other games, you can only spend from your real money account.

Expiry Date: None of the bonuses you get will remain in your account forever. They'll expire. Make sure you complete the wagering as well as any other requirements before the bonus expires.

Conclusion

At this point in our guide, you know pretty much everything there is to know about the casino online bonuses. At least, the basics. Keep in mind that you’ll come across very different bonuses in real life but they all will belong to the categories we’ve listed.