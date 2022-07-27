I am inspired by the continuity of generations and global leadership — Volodymyr Nosov, WhiteBIT CEO, revealed the secret of success

How can a native of a poor family create a multi-million dollar business “from scratch”, enter the TOP of the world market of cryptocurrency exchanges and successfully carry out market expansion to other continents? The answers to these questions were given by Volodymyr Nosov, the head of the largest crypto exchange in Europe – WhiteBIT in his interview to the publication LangweileDich.net.

“Everything related to the blockchain industry is my life’s work. Working in other markets, I dreamed that I was given the chance to enter an innovative, powerful industry at its inception. I was too small to stand at the origins of the Internet, but I was lucky with the crypt”, – Volodymyr Nosov says.

He recalls that he came to the cryptocurrency business from the financial sector, Nosov began trading crypto in 2016, during a period of rapid development of trading.

“At that time, there were many crypto projects on the market, which I would softly call as closed as possible. When I came to the sites as a trader, it was not clear to me where I was investing money? And I realized that I want to do it my way. Create a product that will give light at the end of the tunnel to those who would like to move in this industry. A clear, honest, open, understandable and regulated project”, – Nosov says.

Throughout the years of WhiteBIT’s existence, the entrepreneur has launched projects in niches where the business tools developed by his predecessors were absent.

“In building distribution, real estate, jewelry, any traditional niche – there is already a history, long-term analytics, an array of data. But within the framework of what we are doing, it is impossible to find any information now. There is no information on how to build a marketing strategy in the industry or how to build a sales department in the blockchain niche, how to sell listings. Google doesn’t know. And we know”, – Volodymyr Nosov says.

The millionaire is inspired by the continuity of generations and the opportunity to pass on his business to his descendants. But for now, he is seriously aiming for world leadership.“The peak will be the building of the company with Ukrainian roots with my participation, which will be the global leader in our industry. And the processes in this company should be built in such a way that I can pass it on to the next generations without any problems. Managed business with history. When I remind myself of this big goal, I am not led astray by local achievements. And I understand that it’s too early to burn out or relax, and it’s too early to rejoice”, — Volodymyr Nosov says.

Image: Volodymyr Nosov, WhiteBIT CEO