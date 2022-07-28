9 Staff Gifts That Will Please Your Employees

It’s important to give gifts to your employees because it shows that you acknowledge their hard work and dedication. This is one of the best ways to build staff morale and foster a sense of camaraderie among employees. Furthermore, gifting staff members can improve retention rates by making them feel valued and appreciated. If you are planning to give away staff gifts to your employees, here are a few options that you can keep in mind:

1. Gadget charging station

A gadget charging station demonstrates that you value your employees’ time and want to make their lives as convenient as possible. It shows that you are keeping up with the latest trends and technologies. Moreover, it is a practical gift that will be used on a daily basis. By giving your employees a gadget charging station, you are sending the message that you value their work and want to support them at every stage in their work-life.

2. Windproof umbrella

If you are looking for a cost-effective gift for your employees, you can go for a windproof umbrella. A windproof umbrella is a practical item that can be used on a daily basis. Although this may seem like an inexpensive gift, it will be appreciated by the recipient, especially if the climate throughout the year is unpredictable and can rain at any moment. It also indicates that you are thinking about your employees’ safety and well-being. This is a small but important gesture that can go a long way in building employee morale and loyalty.

3. Personal desk fan

Gifting a personal desk fan to your employees ensures that they can sit at their cubicle or desk comfortably during the summer season. In fact, the fan can not only help to combat the heat in the summer but also circulate warm air in the winter. Moreover, it is a relatively inexpensive gift that shows you are thinking about your staff member’s comfort. Most importantly, it is a gift that can be used at work, meaning your staff member will be reminded of your thoughtfulness every time they use it.

4. Champagne gummy bears

Champagne gummy bears are a delicious and fun treat that make a great gift for staff members. Not only are they a unique and clever way to show appreciation, but they are also a tasty way to show some love. Who doesn’t love a good gummy bear? And what better way to say “thank you” than with a sweet snack? Sometimes, there isn’t time at the office to celebrate the success of a project with champagne and dinner. In such cases, you can give away restaurant coupons along with these champagne gummy bears to make things work.

5. Customised coffee mug

Custom coffee mugs may seem like a cliched gift but it still works because they are inexpensive and you can gift one to all of your employees without breaking the bank. If you think more about it, this is another practical gift because many employees like to have their own coffee mugs instead of using the ones that are already there in the office. By personalizing the mug with each employee’s name or initials, you can create a gift that is both unique and meaningful. This gift is also easy to find and you won’t have to spend hours surfing the internet to find the right present for your employees.

6. Stainless steel water bottle

Stainless steel water bottles are highly durable and will last for many years with proper care. This means that your employees will be able to enjoy their water bottles for a long time, and they will think of your company every time they use them. Additionally, stainless steel water bottles are eco-friendly and reusable, which is important to many people these days. They are also relatively inexpensive, so you can purchase a large number of them without spending a fortune. It’s also helpful to keep water cold for hours. This can come in handy, especially during the summer season when employees often have to run to the water cooler many times throughout the day.

7. Scented candles

Scented candles can create a pleasant and relaxing environment at home. And when employees can relax at home, they would come back to the office refreshed and recharged. They are also quite cost-effective and you can get good deals if you buy them in bulk. When choosing a scented candle as a staff gift, be sure to consider the individual preferences of each recipient. Some people prefer floral scents, while others prefer more earthy or spicy smells. By taking the time to select the perfect candle, you can show your staff that you value them.

8. Movie theater gift card

Sometimes the workplace can get too monotonous, especially if the employees have not taken leave for many days. To acknowledge their tireless efforts, you can give them movie theater gift cards so that they can treat themselves and their families to a fun night out. Movie theater gift cards can also be used to purchase concessions, making them a convenient way for employees to thank their colleagues for their hard work. In most cases, movie theater gift cards have no expiration date, so they can be used at any time. This makes them a flexible and versatile gift that is sure to be appreciated by employees.

9. Succulents

Succulents are a type of plant that stores water in their leaves, stems, or roots. This trait enables them to survive in arid or desert conditions. They are popular urban gardening houseplants because they are low-maintenance and can tolerate periods of neglect. They come in a wide variety of shapes and sizes, making it easy to find one that will fit in any space. Succulents are also relatively inexpensive, which makes them an ideal gift for co-workers or staff members.

Show your appreciation to your office staff with a thoughtful gift this holiday season. Whether you choose something small and simple or go all out with a luxurious gift, they are most likely to appreciate the thought you put into it.