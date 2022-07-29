How to Avoid Business Insolvency and Still Grow Your Business

Keeping your business growing and expanding is a challenging process. You have to keep working on new strategies, invest time and money, hire more people or contract new suppliers. But sometimes things don’t go according to plan and things might get out of balance for your business. Outsourcing services or selling goods might be a challenge if you don’t have sufficient funds. Or maybe you have problems with cash flow and it seems like there is no way out. Any company can experience insolvency, the first stage happening when the organization finds itself unable to pay its bills and current liabilities in an appropriate timeframe. This article will give you some tips on how to avoid insolvency of your company and keep it growing at the same time.

Know your financial numbers

In the first place, you should know your financial numbers. You have to be aware of how much money you have in the company, your net profit, turnover, expenses and salaries. In short, you should know how the money is being used, where it comes from and where it goes. You have to understand if your expenses are reasonable or if you are spending too much. Once you have an idea of where your money goes, you can easily see if there is something wrong or if your business is struggling financially.

Hire a good accountant

If you have financial problems or if you are growing and don’t have a financial manager, you should hire a good accountant. A good accountant knows your business better than anyone else, and they can help you avoid the danger of insolvency. They can help you with financial statements, tax returns, business planning, cash flow forecasting, and more. Plus, they can give you objective advice and help you save money by suggesting ways to optimize your accounts.

Stay away from bad contracts

Contracts are very important in every business. They help you to make agreements with service providers, suppliers, and customers. They are also there to protect you from fraud and other things that can damage your business. Make sure you don’t sign any bad contracts, as a bad contract can lead to a big financial loss. So, check your contracts carefully. If you are not a lawyer and you don’t have the experience, you should ask for help. You should also check the contracts your employee’s sign.

Maintain a positive cash flow

If your business is struggling financially, a simple thing you can do to avoid insolvency is to maintain a positive cash flow. You should always make sure you have enough money in your accounts to cover any expenses. This way, you will avoid the risk of bounced cheques and late payments. If you know that some employees or suppliers need their money on a certain date, you will want to make sure you have enough money to pay them on time.

Don’t over-leverage your business

Another thing you should keep in mind is that you don’t over-leverage your business. If you use too much debt, it can become really hard for you to stay afloat. You don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself. Too much leverage can cause a negative impact on your cash flow. Remember, the risk of insolvency grows when you over-leverage yourself. If you are in a growing stage, you might need to borrow money to get the necessary funds to hire new employees, expand your office, or buy new machinery. But be careful when you take out debt. If you have too much debt, it can become a problem.

Conclusion

Finally, you should always be aware of the risks that can damage your company. You also have to be carefully watching for warning signs that something might be wrong. Once you notice a problem, you have to solve it quickly. This way, you will avoid insolvency and keep your company growing.