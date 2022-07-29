How to Choose the Right Tractor for Your Farm: What You Need to Know

Farms come in all shapes and sizes, from one crop operations to diversified agribusinesses. Whatever the size of your operation, there’s likely a tractor that’s just right for you. But with so many options available, how do you know which one is the best choice for your farm? Read on to find out what you need to know about choosing the right tractor for your farm.

There are many factors to consider when buying a tractor, including its intended use, maintenance needs, performance and visibility (based on the type of work it will be doing), cost of ownership over time and resale value. The following article covers everything you need to know when choosing the right tractor.

What Type of Farm Requires Which Type of Tractor?

The type of tractor you select will depend on the type of work you need it for. Typically, three categories of tractors are used for large-scale farming: – Dryland – These tractors are used for row crops, such as corn and soybeans. A dryland tractor has a smaller engine (and a smaller cost of operation), which makes it well-suited for row crops, where there’s limited access to water.

Moisture-controlled – These tractors are best-suited to growing crops that require irrigation, such as melons, squash, tomatoes and peppers. Moisture-controlled tractors have larger engines and are used for the additional power needed to drive irrigation pumps.

Combine – Combine tractors are used for harvesting crops such as corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton. Combines typically have larger engines than row crop or moisture-controlled tractors, and are designed to pull heavy loads.

Engine & Tractor Type Basics

First, there are two main types of tractors: Combination tractors and speciality tractors. Combination tractors are the most common type of tractor. They combine a tractor’s pull and lift capacity with a self-propelled combine. Speciality tractors are used for specific functions, such as pulling a sprayer or hauling hay. Next, there are several different types of engines used in tractors. The most common are gas and diesel engines, with gas engines being used more frequently on row crop tractors and diesel engines being used more frequently in moisture-controlled and combine tractors.

How Much Should You Spend?

The amount you spend on a tractor will depend on several factors, including the engine type you select (gas or diesel), engine size, tractor type and brand. Gas and diesel engines range in price from £6,000 to £20,000 and £7,000 to £40,000, respectively, the bigger ones being a lot more still.

There are many different brands and models of tractors available, so it’s difficult to say exactly how much you should spend on one. The best way to determine what you should spend is by calculating how much your tractors will cost to operate over time, including fuel and maintenance costs. Combine this with the price you expect to get when you sell your tractor at the end of its lifespan, and you’ll have a better idea of what you can spend on a new tractor.

What’s Important When Selecting a Tractor?

Engine type – Gas or diesel? While there are other engine types available, gas and diesel are by far the most common. However, each engine type has its pros and cons. Gas engines are typically cheaper and cleaner burning than diesel engines, but also consume more fuel. Diesel engines are less expensive to maintain than gas engines, but are more expensive upfront. Figure out which engine type best meets your needs based on price and fuel consumption, as well as maintenance requirements. – Tractor type – Combination or speciality? As mentioned above, combination tractors combine a tractor’s pull and lift capacity with a self-propelled combine. Speciality tractors are used for specific functions, such as pulling a sprayer or hauling hay.

Brand and model – There are many different brands of tractors available, with each offering several models. When selecting a brand, it’s important to select one that has a good reputation for quality and reliability. When selecting a model, it’s important to choose one that meets your needs and is built for your operation.

What to Look for When Buying a New Tractor

Engine size – If you’ve decided to go with a gas engine, consider how large of an engine you need. For row crops, a smaller engine is perfectly adequate. For moisture-controlled crops, you’ll want a larger engine. For combine work, you’ll need a very large engine.

Displacement – Engine displacement refers to how much air an engine can move in one minute. A larger displacement engine has the capacity to move more air than a smaller displacement engine. For row crops, a smaller displacement engine is adequate. For moisture-controlled crops, you’ll want a larger displacement engine.

Drive system – Crawler or wheel drive? Crawler is best-suited for uneven terrain and heavier loads. Wheel drive is best-suited for level terrain. If you’re unsure which drive system is best for your operation, consult with a dealer.

Hydraulics – Hydraulics is the process of sending oil through a system of tubes to power machinery. If you’ll be using your tractor for moisture-controlled crops, you’ll need hydraulics.

What to Look for When Buying a Used Tractor

Engine type – If you’re buying a used tractor, it’s best to stick with the same engine type (gas or diesel) as your current tractor. This will make it easier to find replacement parts, should you ever need them. – Maintenance history – Make sure the person you’re buying the tractor from has kept up with maintenance. You don’t want to buy a tractor that’s due for major repairs. – Tractor type – If you’re buying a used tractor, make sure you select one that’s appropriate for your operation. – Price – Buying used doesn’t mean you have to spend less. Be willing to pay a fair price for a tractor, whether it’s new or used.

Finding the Right Used Tractor

Start by looking for used tractors in your area. Post a free ad on Craigslist or reach out to local dealers to see what inventory they have. If you're looking for a specific brand or model, reach out to that company and see if they have any used tractors available. If you're looking for a specific model, such as a John Deere model or a Ford model, you can check out online used tractor sales channels, such as AgWeb.com or TractorHouse.com. You can also check out auction houses, such as eBay.

Wrapping up

As you can see, there are many things to consider when choosing the right tractor for your farm. The type of tractor you select will depend on the type of work you need it for and your budget. The best way to find the right tractor is to determine what type of work it will be doing, how much you can spend and what type of engine is best for your operation. From there, you can select the right brand and model for your needs.