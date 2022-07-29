The best way to Organise a corporate event

Organising a corporate event is not as straightforward as it sounds. It needs careful planning, budgeting and the right people to make it successful. There are so many things you need to take into account before finalising on the details. You will need to find space for the event, invite guests, plan the agenda, choose vendors and much more. But don’t be disheartened! We’ve got you covered with our ultimate guide to organising a corporate event. No matter what type of event you are planning—be it a cocktail party or an industry-focused seminar—keep reading for insider tips on how to organise the perfect corporate event.

What type of event you are organising

The first thing you need to figure out is what type of event you are organising. Plus, it’s important to know your goals when planning an event. Will it be a networking event? Will it be a product launch? Once you know the type of event you are organising, you can begin to decide the details of your event such as the theme, location, guest list and much more.

In case you are unsure what type of event to hold, here are a few ideas to get you started: –

Networking event – If you want to encourage your employees to build strong relationships with business partners, then a networking event is just what you need. Networking events can be anything from cocktail parties to seminars.

Product launch – A product launch is an event that promotes a new product. People who attend this event can expect to hear a product overview, takeaways, advertisement insights and more.

Sales meetings – Sales meetings are great for companies that want to motivate their employees and build relationships with clients. They are usually held in hotels and cater to a large audience.

Seminars and conferences – If you want to discuss industry-specific topics, then hosting a seminar or a conference is a great idea.

Finding the right venue

The first thing you need to decide is the venue for your event. Selecting the right venue is one of the crucial aspects of planning an event. The venue you select will largely depend on the type of event and the number of people attending it. If you are hosting a large-scale event for hundreds of people, then you will need to find a large venue. However, if you’re hosting a smaller event, you can choose a smaller venue.

If you are hosting an indoor event, you can select from a wide variety of venues such as hotels, conference halls, convention centers, exhibition halls and much more. However, if you are hosting an outdoor event, you won’t have as many options.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when finding the right venue:

Budget – Event venues are priced differently depending on the type and location. Before you begin your search, make sure you have a budget in mind.

Guest list – The number of people on your guest list will determine the type of venue you need.

Type of event – There are certain types of events that are best suited for specific venues. For instance, if you are hosting a wedding, then you need to find a venue that is equipped to host weddings.

Nature of event – If your event is a conference or seminar, then you will need to find a venue that is equipped to host these types of events.

Nailing the guest list

Before you finalise the guest list, you will need to consider a few things. First, you will need to make sure that the venue you select can accommodate the number of guests you want to invite. You will also need to select the right people to invite. You can invite people from your team, business partners, clients, customers and more.

Depending on the type of event you are organising, you can invite different types of people. For example, if you are organising a sales meeting, you can invite clients, investors and more. If you are hosting an event to celebrate a company milestone, you can invite employees, managers and colleagues. Make sure you invite enough people to make the event worth attending.

Choose your caterer and food menu

Once you find the right caterer, you will need to discuss your food menu. The food menu you select for your event will largely depend on the type of event you are hosting and the number of guests attending it. Depending on your guest list, you can choose a buffet, plated meal or a cocktail party. You can select one type of food or a combination of food options for your event. However, you will need to keep in mind that some food items go well together and some don’t. You can choose from a wide range of food items for your event such as finger foods, salads, soups, entrees, desserts and more.

Select your entertainment

The entertainment for your event will largely depend on the type of event you are hosting and the mood you want to create. You can hire stand-up comedians, magicians, musicians and more. Depending on the type of event you are planning, you will have a wide range of entertainment options to choose from. If you are hosting a seminar, you can hire speakers to conduct the seminar. If you are hosting a product launch, you can hire a host to moderate the event. You can also hire sound and lighting engineers to create the right mood during your event.

Decide on your ad campaign and branding

Now that you have nailed the guest list, venue, food menu and entertainment, you may need to decide on an ad campaign and the branding of the event. Your ad campaign will be the medium that you use to invite guests to your event. You can create advertisements on social media, newspapers or magazines and much more. You should normally use your company’s colours in your event’s branding, as that way your guests will better recognise your event is associated with your company.

By now, you should know who’s coming and what’s on the menu.

You have done everything you can to make your event a success. You have selected the right venue, nailed the guest list, chosen the perfect caterer, selected your entertainment and decided on your event’s branding. Now, all you have to do is wait for the big day to arrive, or then again, you could just hand over all the hard to work to a corporate event planner like BrightVision Events?