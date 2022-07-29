What HR leaders should do in 2022

Covid has disrupted businesses globally and this has meant a push for major digital acceleration, so know one thing. If you’ve not rolling with the times you’ll be left behind.

With hybrid working the new way of life for most offices, it’s vital that HR teams can keep connected with every employee in the business, no matter where they are in the world.

HR teams will need to make the most of great technology to ensure they can keep dispersed workforces in touch, thus creating a better all round employee experience.

Make hiring new staff a breeze

Onboarding is a much more difficult process when staff are starting a job from home. This can cost businesses time and money. One way to create a seamless process is to give your internal comms and IT teams a break by implementing an award-winning intranet such as Attollo.

Let your new starters find everything the need in a one-stop platform – they place they go for everything and where they communicate with everyone in the workforce no matter where they are in the world.

Create a resilient workforce

HR teams will need to create a culture of people who are adaptable to change. New recruits will expect the quality of technology that they have at home. They want instant messaging and the ability to talk to someone else on a platform like Teams or Zoom. Your new staff, especially the younger generations, will be amazing on mobiles, tablets and other devices. They are keen to learn new skills and may lose interest very quickly if not given the chance to learn.

Consider using an intranet as a driver to encourage good communication as well as a place where staff can access training videos.

Encourage digital, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) initiatives

2021 was the year for setting up DEIB initiatives. 2022 is all about embedding them into the culture of your business.

No longer is ti a box-ticking exercise for HR teams. These schemes need to be maintained and ingrained – and the best way to do this is to encourage two-way communication. Allow staff to comment on blogs, or respond to news articles by the CEO, take part in quick polls or give feedback.

Boost benefits for staff

If you give staff a free beer after work on a Friday or free fruit on a Monday, that’s great. But what about those who aren’t in the office – the ones who have to work remotely?

With work flexibility already in place with those working from home able to skip traffic to collect children, businesses should be looking to offer things like mental health support, gym memberships, or help with childcare costs.

Health and wellbeing is a big deal for HR crews this year.

Place trust in teams

Good relationships between department heads influences on how well team members collaborate. It’s important to create this culture by building means to communicate with people in different departments.

When it comes to collaboration you need to foster trust of ethics, integrity and competency. The more you can encourage trust in these areas, the more you can build relationships between teams, and most importantly between leadership teams and the rest of the workforce.