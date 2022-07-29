What Is Director Disqualification? A Comprehensive Guide to Understanding the Legal Term

When it comes to corporate directors, things can get a bit complicated. This is especially true if you’re not well versed in the laws surrounding corporations and their directors. If a director is disqualified from acting on behalf of a corporation, there are implications for both the corporation and its shareholders. That being said, what is director disqualification? And how does it impact corporations and their shareholders? Keep reading to learn more about this legal term.

What Is Director Disqualification?

If a director is disqualified from serving on the board of a corporation, they are no longer allowed to act as a director for that company. This is often tied to a director’s alleged misconduct in relation to their duties. This does not automatically mean that the director has broken the law. Instead, it means that the director has allegedly failed to uphold the company’s bylaws. If a director is disqualified, it can have serious implications for the corporation and its shareholders.

Why Are Directors Disqualified From Serving?

Although there are many reasons why a director may be disqualified from serving, there are two main reasons: –

Breach of fiduciary duty – A breach of fiduciary duty happens when a director fails to fulfill their responsibility to the corporation and its shareholders. This often means that the director is acting in their own interests rather than those of the company. Fiduciary duties include a duty of care, a duty of loyalty, and a duty to act in good faith. It’s important to note that fiduciary duties are different in each jurisdiction.

Conduct unbecoming – Directors are expected to act in a professional manner and according to a high standard of ethics. If a director engages in misconduct that is deemed to be unbecoming, they can be disqualified from serving on the board. Disqualification is often linked to serious criminal convictions, unethical or illegal behaviour, or severe breaches of the company’s bylaws.

When Can a Director Be Disqualified?

A director can only be disqualified if their actions warrant such a consequence. In other words, a director cannot be disqualified simply because they’ve been accused of a wrongdoing. Disqualification happens when a director is found to have broken the law, breached their fiduciary duty, or been found to have committed misconduct unbecoming.

Effects of a Director Disqualification

Corporation – A corporation that loses a director as a result of a disqualification will often have to appoint an interim director to fill the board vacancy. The appointment of an interim director may result in a net increase in the corporation’s expenses. The corporation may also experience a loss of productivity as a result of the director disqualification. This is especially true if the director is removed from the board for misconduct. If the director is removed for breach of fiduciary duty, the company may be able to continue operating as normal.

Shareholders – Shareholders may experience a loss of equity as a result of a director disqualification. This is because the number of shares will go down as a result of the director vacancy. However, shareholders may also benefit from a director disqualification. This is particularly true if the director is removed for misconduct. Disqualification means that the director is no longer able to influence the company’s operations. This can be a major advantage for the shareholders if the director has been using their influence to negatively impact the company.

Conclusion

Director disqualification is a serious matter for both corporations and their shareholders. This is especially true if the director is removed for misconduct such as fraud or embezzlement. If a director is disqualified from serving on the board, it can be a major setback for the company. Fortunately, there are ways to minimize the impact of the director disqualification. These include promoting good corporate governance, appointing qualified and ethical directors, and having the proper director indemnification in place.