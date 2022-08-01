Google’s algorithms are always changing, and with the most recent update, many websites have seen their search engine rankings plummet. This has caused a great deal of anxiety for webmasters around the world, as they scramble to try and figure out how they can improve their sites to appease Google.

While there is no surefire way to guarantee a top spot in Google’s search results, ecommerce SEO agency Bulldog Digital Media claim that there are certain things you can do to improve your chances. Here are some of the latest changes to Google’s algorithm and what you can do to keep your site from being penalized:

1- Make sure your site is mobile-friendly

With more and more people using their smartphones and tablets to surf the web, it’s important that your website is optimized for these devices. Google has stated that they now take mobile-friendliness into account when determining search rankings.

2- Use social media to your advantage

Google’s algorithm now takes social signals into account when determining rankings. This means that if your website has a strong social media presence, it will likely rank higher than those without. Make sure you are active on platforms like Twitter and Facebook and encourage your visitors to share your content.

3- Produce high-quality content

Google’s ultimate goal is to provide its users with the best possible experience. This means that sites with well-written, informative content are more likely to rank higher than those with thin or duplicate content. Focus on creating helpful, original articles that will serve your readers well.

4- Search Console Insights Brings A Simpler Way To Keep Track Of Your Search Rankings

Google Search Advocate John Mueller talked about emphasizing the advantages of Search Console Insights. Users may produce customized reports and get a different perspective on the data using Search Console data, along with analytics.

He stated, One of the reasons I’m here is to talk about using BigQuery and Data Studio as a means of bringing multiple data sources together and generating really nice reports.

How Can you beat The Google algorithm?

The answer is: you don’t. You can’t game or manipulate the system, because Google’s algorithm is constantly changing. The only way to keep up is to stay informed about the latest changes.

The first major change to Google’s algorithm came in late February, with the introduction of the “mobile-first” index. This means that Google will now index websites based on their mobile version first and foremost. This is a significant change because it shows that Google is prioritizing mobile users over desktop users.

If you want your website to be indexed properly, you need to make sure that your mobile version is up to par. This means having a responsive design, fast loading times, and unique content.