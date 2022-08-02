OxyCon 2022 to connect world’s leading public web data gathering experts

The popular annual web scraping conference announces agenda and speakers

The digital future is strongly shaped by web scraping – a technology that allows collecting large amounts of public web data to then translate it into business insights. The latest pulse of this game-changing technology will be captured in the industry’s leading conference OxyCon. It will provide an opportunity to hear from the elite web scraping professionals who will dive deep into data gathering systems, architecture, and daily scraping challenges.

A free to register event OxyCon, organized by a leading global provider of public web data gathering solutions Oxylabs, will take place on 7-8 September online. The event’s presentations will fall under three major themes, each representing a different aspect of the data gathering process.

“With this year’s OxyCon, we aim to provide both strategic insights that inspire rethinking one’s approach to public web data collection and easily applicable practical tips. We gathered together a team of A-list speakers – those who either depend on web scraping in their business or solve the development challenges of this technology everyday. Together, they’ll provide a comprehensive view on how the web scraping industry looks today and where it’s heading”, – says Julius Černiauskas, CEO of Oxylabs.

The first section – The World of Public Data Collection for Businesses – will focus on the application of public web data gathering. For example, some of the most pressing questions for data-dependent businesses concern the legalities of web scraping. Alex Reese, Partner at the law firm Farella Braun + Martel, will present the most recent developments on the U.S. scraping law. The presentation will be followed by a panel discussion of leading scraping lawyers, moderated by Denas Grybauskas, Head of Legal at Oxylabs.

A practical business case of web scraping in SEO will be presented by Karsten Madsen, a CEO of a fast growing company called Morningscore. Meanwhile, a regular OxyCon speaker and the CEO at The DataWorks Allen O’Neill, promises to provide A Crash Course in Machine Learning for Text Using Web Data.

In the latter part of presentations the speakers will tackle the scraping challenges of developers. From practical application of web scraping techniques, demonstrated by Oxylabs’ Technical Team Lead Eivydas Vilčinskas, to tips on how to scrape the web of tomorrow by Ondra Orban, COO at Apify – this part of the conference will create a discussion platform for like-minded professionals.

Finally, the third major theme of this year’s OxyCon – Scraping infrastructure management and solutions – will revolve around scalability. Glen De Cauwsemaecker from OTA Insight will share his company’s journey from small-scale design to a system capable of handling millions of daily requests. Additionally, Paul Morgan, Data Collection Team Lead at Datasembly will talk about different aspects of the data collection process: orchestration, observability, and introspection. Meanwhile Sarah McKenna, CEO at Sequentum, will talk about ensuring quality and compliance when scraping at scale.

During the two days of the online event, OxyCon will host 12 comprehensive presentations, demonstrations and panel discussions. Free registration is available here.