According to StockApps.com, in Q2 2022, Youtube’s ad income increased by 4.8% year over year to $7.34 billion. This is far less than Wall Street experts’ prediction that YouTube’s ad revenue would see a 7% YoY increase to US$7.49 billion. In comparison, YouTube’s ad revenue increased by 84% to $7 billion in Q2 2021. But, this figure was somewhat inflated due to Covid-19’s early effects on sales in the first half of 2020.

Commenting on the status, StockApps’ Edith Reads said. “The year over year growth is at its lowest since 2020. However, it was closer to predictions than Q1 when YouTube missed estimates by over US$600 million.”

Alphabet Slightly Missed Estimates

Overall, Alphabet slightly missed earnings estimates. The internet behemoth reported$69.69 billion in sales, up 13%, and $16.0 billion in net income. Wall Street consensus projections were for $69.99 billion in revenue and $1.30/share in earnings.

Besides macroeconomic obstacles like growing inflation, analysts predict that YouTube ad dollars are shrinking due to YouTube Shorts, the platform’s surging TikTok-like short-video feature. Google boasted last month that YouTube Shorts has 1.5 billion monthly logged-in visitors. Yet, it only began testing ads for short clips recently.

Revenue Excludes Subscriptions From YouTube TV and YouTube Premium

Alphabet’s YouTube ad sales estimates do not include YouTube TV and YouTube Premium subscriptions. YouTube TV boasts 5 million members and free trial users, making it the leading internet pay-TV provider in the U.S.The full story and statistics can be found here: YouTube Ad Revenue Growth of 4.8% In Q2 Is the Slowest in More Than 2 Years