Best Way to get Azerbaijan Visa

Do you want to travel to Azerbaijan for business or to see the stunning views? In that case, apply for an e-visa. Azerbaijan online visa is accessible to everyone. Well, traveling should be a fun and enjoyable activity, but is usually a complex process that can be frustrating for tourists. Many people avoid visiting different countries to save themselves from headaches. Azerbaijan’s government understands the frustration and concerns that foreigners have. Therefore, they introduced the simplest visa process for visitors.

Want to learn more about the Azerbaijan e-visa? Read on to learn about the requirements and other aspects of an online visa.

Apply for Visa Online

There is no need to go through a mundane and tedious visa application process. Azerbaijan’s government has introduced the e-visa, which is the simplest and easiest way to get a visa. By staying in your comfort zone and relaxing on your favorite sofa, you can apply for a visa in just a few minutes.

Azerbaijan visa online is available for most countries. However, there are a few requirements that you need to meet to avail a visa.

The best part: you can go to any place in Azerbaijan on this visa. You can visit Baku, Sheki, Astara, Mud Volcano, Quba, Goyazan Mountain, and much more. This online visa facility also allows you to go to Azerbaijan with your friends and family.

Requirements for Azerbaijan eVisa

You need to apply at least three days before you need to visit the country. Also, the expiry date of the travel document or applicant’s passport should be at least three months after the e-visa expires.

The applicant needs to have the following things before they apply:

Passport

Email address

Debit or credit card

Besides that, you need to fill out the form, which only takes a few minutes. Once you apply for the visa, you can expect to get approval in 3 working days. If you need to go immediately, apply for an emergency e-visa instead.

Furthermore, the visa is valid for around 90 days- so you can visit the country anytime during the next two months. Note that you can visit the country only once for 30 days on a visa. So, plan your visit accordingly, decide which places you need to check, and create a daily schedule.

Traveling During COVID-19

While COVID-19 vaccines have controlled the virus significantly, there is still a risk of the virus spreading. Therefore, Azerbaijan and other countries have some traveling restrictions to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.

Travelers above the age of 18 need to have a COVID-19 passport, which shows that they’re fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before they travel to another country. An official certificate of recovery from coronavirus is also necessary if people once contracted COVID-19. You also need to meet all the COVID-19 traveling requirements from your country.

These entry restrictions are valid for every country’s citizen who wants to travel to Azerbaijan. Hence, before you apply for an e-visa, make sure you got the vaccine and its relevant booster shots.