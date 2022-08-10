With household bills soaring, a Tesco employee has taken to TikTok to share a “lesser known hack” with customers to help them gain three times as much money back.

Sales assistant Gracie Jayne (graciejayneadventures) used the social platform to share how Brits can get the equivalent of three times their money back in savings on hotel stays and other rewards with their Tesco Clubcard.

Tesco Clubcard is the store’s loyalty card scheme, which people use to build up points each time they shop. Points are converted into vouchers when they’ve saved enough points.

Treat yourself

In the video, Gracie says people should be using their points to “do something nice.”

She added: “‘I was scanning all these Clubcard vouchers and I remember that not a lot of people know that you can actually get three times as much money back to spend on hotels.”

The TikTok then goes on to show the viewers how they can claim the rewards such as restaurants, theme parks and travel.

Grace shared that the reward that she had used the most was for Hotels.com.

This is because she is able to use a £5 Clubcard voucher to get £15 off a hotel stay.

Viral video

The TikTok clip went viral, racking up more than 75,9000 views.

Shoppers can sign up to the scheme via the Tesco Clubcard app, which is available to download on all smartphones.