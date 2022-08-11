Trying To Decide Whether To Paint Or Refinish Your Old Furniture? Read This

One thing many furniture experts and enthusiasts can agree on is that renewing (painting or refinishing) your old furniture is always a better investment than a total replacement, especially when the piece of furniture is still functional. However, this doesn’t negate the fact that there are times when getting rid of old furniture is the best option. So before you drag that old and scarred table out the door, consider some of the following;

Evaluation of current condition

This is the first thing you should do when trying to decide between refinishing or painting. Carefully evaluate the current condition of the piece of furniture to determine its functionality and the best option that can be used to fix any current damages. For example, a piece of furniture that has suffered mild water damage can still be recoverable. However, situations, where there is extensive damage from water or fire, are irreversible, and a replacement is the only option. Also, any furniture with loose screws, cracks, and peeling paint can be easily repaired and restored with the help of a professional furniture restoration company.

Look out for the signs

There are some specific signs that you may notice which indicate either a need for furniture repainting or refinishing. Some of these signs are based on personal preference, while others may leave your furniture susceptible to more potentially irreversible damage. Some of these signs include; flaking or peeling paint (repainting), visible rings and water marks, the uneven wearing of the wood stain (refinishing), uneven or sticky surface, exposed wood, and, of course, a change in preference. Regardless of the sign you first notice, you will need to hire the services of a professional antique furniture restoration company to revive the furniture and prevent further damage.

Professional opinion or personal preference?

Although the decision to either refinish or paint your old furniture should be driven by personal preference, seeking the opinion of an expert can help make your decision-making easier. Certain items like antique furniture require a bit of research in order to avoid making decisions that could end up diminishing their sentimental and monetary value. This is why it is important to always get the opinion of a professional before proceeding to either refinish or paint over any piece.

While refinishing a piece of wooden furniture tends to show off the natural beauty of the wood itself, painting focuses more on showing off a decorative style and colour choice. It also helps to cover up any imperfections present and allows for more versatility in decorating. Painting your furniture can be a way for it to make a statement or blend in.

DIY or Don’t DIY

Workmanship is something you need to consider once you’ve made your decision to either paint or refinish. If you choose to take it on as a DIY project, then you should ensure that you have the right tools and technical know-how, as both the painting and refinishing process can be challenging especially if you have no experience with furniture restoration. We recommend letting the professionals handle the painting/refinishing of any furniture piece that you intend to display prominently in either your home or business.

If you still want to take on a fun DIY project, opt for painting/refinishing a furniture piece of lower quality.

Conclusion:

Deciding between painting or refinishing old furniture can be a tiring process, especially when you have no experience with furniture restoration. Thankfully by knowing the right signs to look for and by properly evaluating the condition of the furniture and enlisting the help of an expert, your decision-making can be made significantly easier.