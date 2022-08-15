In the past few years, Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) have emerged as excellent sports nutrition supplements for fitness enthusiasts across the world. The best thing is that the SARM supplements’ main benefits have not been restricted to improved muscle mass and strength gains alone. Medically, SARMs have been used as potential treatment options for severe and debilitating health conditions such as multiple sclerosis, sexual dysfunction, muscle wasting, cancer, osteoporosis, etc.

Selective androgen receptor modulators (SARMs) are increasingly becoming popular among athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts for countless reasons. One of the biggest SARM supplements’ main benefits is that they are characterized by tissue selectivity which means that they only selectively target androgen receptors in the body.

In other words, the use of Selective androgen receptor modulators doesn’t cause negative effects on critical organs of the body such as the liver, prostate, and kidneys. If this is not all, the powerful fat-cutting, muscle recovery, muscle-building, and endurance properties of Selective androgen receptor modulators make them an obvious choice for fitness enthusiasts who want better value for their hard-earned money.

As far as SARM supplements’ main benefits are concerned, the biggest advantage that goes in the favor of SARMs is their unique ability to facilitate recovery after intense workouts and stimulate significant increases in the levels of muscle mass, size, and definition These synthetic ligands bind to androgen receptors in the body and promote anabolic activity in the body in a tissue-selective manner.

It is worth noting here that nonsteroidal SARMs act as an excellent alternative to anabolic androgenic steroids and prohormones since they have fewer constraints and don’t lead to severe side effects. These are just some of the biggest SARM supplements for muscle the main benefits why SARMs are trusted by the global medical community to treat complications like osteoporosis, prostate cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, muscular dystrophy, and breast cancer. These days, SARMs are also routinely prescribed to treat health conditions such as cachexia, sarcopenia, sexual dysfunction, and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Because of SARM supplements’ main benefits, fitness enthusiasts are using SARMs in muscle-gaining phases by combining them with intense weight training and a weight-gain diet during bulking cycles. Conversely, SARMs are also used in cutting cycles during fat-losing phases when combined with less-intense weight training, aerobic exercise, and a strict weight-loss diet.

Popular SARM Supplements

Some of the most popular SARMs currently on the online sports nutrition market include Ligandrol (LGD-4033), Testolone (RAD-140), Ostarine (MK-2866), and Andarine (GTx-007, S-4)

Ostarine

Also known as MK-2866 and Enobosarm, Ostarine is one of the most researched SARMs that was originally developed for osteoporosis and muscle wasting. Ostarine is primarily used to gain muscle definition, mass, and size and is second to none for losing body fat and gaining muscle mass at the same time. Moreover, Ostarine can dramatically improve protein synthesis and nitrogen retention. It is usually stacked with Cardarine, MK-677, LGD-4033, YK-11, and S-4. The recommended dose of Ostarine is 10-30mg every day for 12-16 weeks.

Ligandrol

Also known as LGD-4033, Ligandrol is a good bulking agent that can help you pack solid muscle and strength in a quick time. This SARM speeds up the otherwise complicated and tedious process of muscle healing that allows you to hit the gym harder and longer without coming in proximity to nagging injuries. It is also effective to harden muscles and improving muscle mass, size, and definition gains. The recommended dose of LGD-4033 is 10-20mg every day in cycles of 12-18 weeks and it is usually stacked with Cardarine, MK-677, S-4, and Ostarine.

