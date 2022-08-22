How to Free up Disk Space on a Mac?

We’ve all been there, sat down, and loaded up our Macbook to see an error appear on our screen saying disk space is full. If it’s happened to you, you are not alone, it happens to a lot of people every day. The reason for it appearing is very simple, it’s because your storage space is full. For most users that can happen after a year or two of using the device, however, for heavy Mac users, this can happen very quickly.

Fortunately, when a disk space error appears, there are a number of ways in which you can fix the error very quickly. This involves deleting unused applications, deleting your old emails, checking through your downloads folder, and using cloud storage. Below we look into these three ways and explain how they will free up space on disk.

Delete Your Old Emails

Do you have your business emails on your laptop? If you do, you may not realise that they can take up a lot of space on your Mac, especially if you work in a job where you are receiving a lot of attachments. When you get a spare minute, have a look through your emails and see if you can delete any of your old ones. Try to order them by size and delete the ones that are taking up the most space first – this is likely to be the emails that have attachments attached to them. If you need the information in the emails with an attachment, you can remove the file and keep the email as this will reduce the overall size.

Remove any Applications That you no Longer Need

In most cases, you will have applications that you no longer need anymore. Most of the time, your applications take up the most space on your Apple Mac, so removing them is the quickest way to free up disk space. If when deleting them you are unsure if you will want to use them in the future, delete them anyway. It doesn’t take long to reinstall them at a later date and chances are you won’t need them anyway.

Start Using Cloud Storage

If you aren’t using cloud storage yet, be sure to sign up now! Cloud storage has many benefits from freeing up disk space to allowing you to access your files when using a different laptop. Cloud storage is easy to set up and you can use it instantly. Simply drag your files from your documents folder to the cloud storage folder. Once uploaded from your Mac, you can right-click and free up space, increasing your storage. When you require the file again, simply load up your cloud storage folder and open it. Many major companies offer cloud storage from Apple to Microsoft.

Which is your preferred method to free up disk space? Which of the three methods above do you use most? Is there a method that we haven’t included that would be useful for our readers to know about? Let us know in the comment box below.