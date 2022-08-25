Does a new bathroom or kitchen increase property value?

Looking to sell your home? Before you start splashing the cash on an all-singing, all-dancing fancypants kitchen, consider your potential return.

Before listing your home for sale, it’s always a good idea to take on a few home improvements but you should be careful not to over-invest at this stage as you may need to do lots of DIY in your new home.

If you want to increase the value of your home prior to putting it on the market, there are many ideas out there including installing new flooring or fitting a new bathroom.

Popular investments

Two popular home improvements you could consider are a new bathroom or kitchen – but are either renovation going to maximise your resale value?

While you may just be simply looking for a new kitchen to avoid buyers seeing grotty worktops or dog-scratched kitchen units, it’s also worth noting that the style you choose may not be yours – so they could rip it out within weeks of being in the property.

When deciding whether or not to install a new kitchen before selling your property, it’s important to consider the cost, time and potential returns of this work in order to make an informed decision.

Cost of kitchen

The total price you can expect to pay varies according to a number of factors – the size of the kitchen and the quality and cost of the materials used.

But on average you could expect to pay between £5,000 and £14,000 for a new kitchen, with the average cost in 2021 estimated at £9,000.

But there’s not just the fancy cupboards to consider. There’s any new plumbing, flooring and electrical work that may need carrying out.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) estimated that a new kitchen can, on average, add around 4% to the total value of your home, so a home valued at £150,000 could achieve an increase of £6,000.

A new bathroom

A new bathroom costs the average homeowner around £5,000 including materials and installation, with factors (again) such as size and quality of materials making the price difference.

It’s estimated that a bathroom remodel could add up to 5% onto the value of your home.

Other considerations

Instead of a whole new kitchen or bathroom, could you look to replace parts that are looking worn, for example a new shower screen or kitchen worktops?

For example, you can buy tongue and groove bathroom wall panels that can be fitted easily by you, with no need for complex tools, expensive materials or professional decorators.

Every kitchen and bathroom panel on our site has been designed with quality in mind – and they can be installed directly over your existing tiles, which means you won’t have to pay for your current tiles to be removed.

So, whether you make the decision to install a new kitchen, new bathroom or simply to improve the space you already have, check out hacks like these to help you achieve a good looking space for far less cash!