Finally! The loyalty scheme you’ve all been waiting for…

Asda took its time but the popular supermarket has finally launched its Asda Rewards loyalty scheme after trialling it at 16 stores around the country last October.

What does that mean for shoppers?

Well, they can now earn money-off vouchers to use in store.

How to earn Asda Rewards

First, grab your mobile as you’ll need to download the Asda Rewards app, which is free from the Apple App Store or Google Play Stores.

Once it’s downloaded, register and sign in with your account if you’ve previously done an online shop with them.

Customers can earn ‘Asda pounds’ when they shop at the store or online. As long as they scan the app at the checkout, hey presto. Rewards are earned.

Star products

You can earn rewards by buying certain star products.

These can be Asda own brand or branded items but there’s a full list in the app. You’ll also see them marked up if you’re doing an online shop.

They might include things like 50p off a Warburton’s toastie loaf or 10% off a bag of satsumas.



Missions



You can usually achieve these by hitting a certain spend threshold or buying items in a certain timeframe. DOn’t overspend though! Do you really need 3 of those?

So these might include things like, spend £30 by September 30 to earn £2 or buy three beauty products by September 4 to earn £1.50.



Asda Money Credit Card

If you have one of these, you get 1% back on everything you spend on it at Asda. Any cashback earned from the credit card goes into the Asda Rewards app ‘cashpot’ from where it can be redeemed.

Redeeming Asda Pounds

If you earn Asda pounds they get popped into a ‘cashpot’ which you’ll find in the app. You can then convert these as you wish to spend as money-off vouchers. Once you create teh voucher it’s just a case of scanning at the till or online checkout.

However, you need to convert any stored Asda Pounds into vouchers within six months or you lose them!