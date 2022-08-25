Weekend activities to enjoy on your time off

Do you work long hours during the week and then wonder what to do on the weekends? There are moments when working life is far too frustrating. It’s simple to end up wasting time—curled up on the couch, storing calories, TV remote in hand—when your Monday blues threaten to ruin the remainder of your week. Weekends are best used to recharge for the next week and to relax as much as possible. Here are some of the best things you can do for weekend activities to maximise your productivity at work if you struggle to think of ideas to do once it hits the weekend.

Learn a new instrument

This is a great productive way that you can get involved in, you may feel some sense of accomplishment and it is good for your brain to learn new things. Also, once you’ve mastered this it is an impressive skill that other people will value greatly as well, however, learning an instrument isn’t exactly easy and will take a bit of time and practice, so if at first, you don’t succeed, don’t just give up, preserve and you’ll be proud of yourself. By allowing more dopamine to enter your synapses, playing an instrument improves your mood. By boosting attention, enhancing memory retention, and reducing stress, it also aids in brain improvement. When playing together, music helps to develop social skills and collaboration and is therefore definitely one of the best weekend activities to do, especially if you want to relax and get ready for a good week of work ahead.

Read a book

This is another one of the best weekend activities which are good for your mind and brain. There is no better feeling than finding a good book and getting engrossed in the action, reading page after page. This is also the perfect thing to do on a Sunday night if you want to take your mind off work and make yourself tired just before bed and it means no blue light from your phone potentially keeping you up at night. Reading allows you to travel into uncharted territory and feel things you never would have otherwise. It improves your vocabulary, helps you become more culturally aware, and encourages cerebral exercise. Reading offers you more high-quality conversation starters than anything else, especially considering how inexpensive it is.

Painting

Painting is one of the oldest and most prestigious pastimes and is sometimes regarded as a therapeutic activity to allow your inner ideas and emotions to run free. Successful people from all over the world, like George Washington and Johnny Depp, have given it a shot and discovered it to be a wonderful creative outlet. Painting is a covert form of artistic expression that is also believed to foster critical thinking abilities and a good view of life. This is again, another impressive and worthwhile skill you’d want to perfect as it could impress a lot of people and something you can do by yourself just to enjoy some quiet time, making this definitely one of the best weekend activities.

Hiking

This activity is not only good for your mental state but also your physical! As it will be quite challenging but a fun and rewarding activity to do, looking down from the height which you have climbed up! Spending time with family and friends while hiking is a wonderful way to make memories. You may take a vacation from the concrete jungle by travelling and remaining active together. This will help you reconnect with nature. Use it to escape the technology-fuelled stress of daily life and widen your mind to fresh concepts and ways of thinking.

Clean your gutters

This is an essential task that people often forget about doing, so if you've got time at the weekend and can't think of what else to do, we'd recommend this. One wonderful way to improve the exterior appeal of your home is by cleaning your gutters as well. The visual appeal of your garden to you and guests may be significantly diminished if they get clogged with grass and moss. Given the considerable risk of personal damage associated with working at heights, this may be your wisest line of action. We don't recommend doing this yourself however and is a task that requires a professional with the right equipment and ability to work at that height.