5 reasons to use SharePoint

SharePoint is a web-based collaborative platform that can integrate with Microsoft Office.

Launched in 2001, SharePoint is primarily sold as a document management and storage system, but the product is highly configurable. It once had a bad name in the past but now offers a streamlined flow of information and cloud storage that can be accessed by mobile devices.

Here are some of the benefits of using SharePoint.

Seamless integration

A key goal for most communicators is to drive employees to a single point for everything. When integrated with Microsoft Teams, Yammer, One Drive, and other applications, SharePoint provides more than an intranet solution.

It becomes a digital workplace that offers employees a one-stop-shop for news, information and resources while also providing channels for employee engagement, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

Great user experience

SharePoint sites have a contemporary look that employees will enjoy using. They’re also mobile-ready, providing a comparable user experience for office workers and remote staff.

SharePoint intranets also deliver on employees’ increasing demand for bespoke content. Communicators can target certain departments by incorporating personalised web parts on SharePoint pages.

Give staff a voice

Remote work has made communication a critical aspect of office life. People need to be able to connect well and on any device, no matter where they are in the world.

Microsoft’s Yammer, Teams, and Office 365 Groups can be integrated to facilitate employee engagement and collaboration. SharePoint’s survey and quick poll features make the intranet a viable channel for employees to voice their opinions and provide upward feedback.

Get the latest information

The primary purpose of any intranet is to give employees quick access to current, accurate information. SharePoint document libraries provide a means of document retention and version control. When these libraries are pulled through to an intranet, they allow employees access to documents via multiple paths and the site search.

Out-of-the-box solution

SharePoint provides an out-of-the-box intranet solution but can be personalised to meet business needs and scalability for long-term growth. This can be achieved through third-party tools and plug-ins. SharePoint is also set up to easily connect with other business critical apps like Concur for expense tracking, ADP for payroll data and Confluence for project management tracking.