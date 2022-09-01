Top tips for moving to a coastal property

Packing up your boxes for a move to the coast? Sounds like bliss.

The allure of the seaside has inspired many to relocate, especially from busy city lives.

Many may consider the move a more relaxing way of life – perhaps for retirement or because it better suits someone who is working from home.

But here are some points that buyers should consider before they sign the dotted line.

House prices

You’ll always pay more to live by the coast and so a move to this neck of the woods is certainly an investment, which means you’ll spend more when you initially move in. It’s always good to research the best times to buy so you can maximise your gains should you choose to sell in future.

Home insurance premiums

It’s a good idea to check for home insurance companies who deal with coastal properties as homes by the sea can suffer from gradual wear and tear. Shop around to find the best deal.

Maintenance

You’ll want to make sure your seaside abode is kept in good condition as you may decide to live in it over the summer and let it out as an AirBnB. Whether or not this is your only home or a holiday house, the investment potential is fabulous and will outweigh any DIY that needs doing.

Weather

Quite often if you live inland and venture out to the beacn for the day, you’ll find the weather is much brighter on the beach. So while you may not have much of a gardne, you can’y really beat the smell of sea air and having the ability to paddle right outside your house.

Whilst the UK does experience cold and wet spells, never let this put you off buying!

Tourists

Inevitably with beaches come tourists and day trippers. Ultimately this means busier shops nearby and more traffic.

However if you own a local business, for example a shop, you can benefit from the bustling atmosphere and extra custom!

Privacy

In the summer, coastal towns that attract a lot of traffic can see their population exponentially increase in just a matter of weeks. For those who enjoy a little extra excitement, this can be a welcome shift. However, as a local homeowner in the area you will know all the secrets to the private areas of the beach if you fancy a little peace and quiet. So, you really do have the best of both worlds.