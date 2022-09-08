By Introducing a New White Label cTrader Solution, B2Broker Shakes Up The Market

The new White Label cTrader platform from B2Broker, a global leader in offering technology and luquidity solutions for the Forex and cryptocurrency industries, has been made available to the public. In order to provide brokers with access to one of the most popular multi-asset trading platforms currently on the market, B2Broker created a unique solution. The cTrader platform is highly renowned for its state-of-the-art features and advanced trading tools, all of which contribute to the platform’s standing as a preferred choice among seasoned traders. Brokerage companies may provide their clients a complete trading environment on the cTrader platform by employing the B2Broker White Label.

White Label cTrader – What and How

You may quickly start your own Forex, cryptocurrency, or multi-asset broker using B2Broker’s White Label cTrader solution. Because the platform’s cutting-edge user interface can be customized to fit any imaginable design aesthetic, both institutional and retail businesses may easily provide their clients with specialized and tailored services.

“cTrader is a well-known platform with a proven track record of success, and it is used by all the market’s top brokers. A quick search on the Appstore for cTrader will reveal all the major companies that use this platform.

We believe that in today’s ultra competitive markets, every broker must offer a wide variety of trading platforms to its clients. Otherwise, the broker would lose clients who wish to trade on the cTrader platform. In addition to the traditional trading capabilities provided by the MT platform, cTrader will almost certainly attract a new category of traders and investors.

When it comes to managing your crypto brokerage, and its algo capabilities, cTrader is one of the top solutions on the market.

Since 2021, we have been seeing a growing demand for cTrader among cryptocurrency brokers. Since many cTrader brokers use our liquidity offering, we decided to open a whole new world for brokers that want to grow more sophisticated and cater to traders’ needs, rather than requiring them to use a single platform,” B2Broker CEO Arthur Azizov.

The White Label cTrader platform is dependable and simple to operate. It gives brokerages all the tools they want for success without requiring them to purchase a cTrader server license, set up a backup system, create a worldwide network of access servers, or engage people to constantly set up and operate the server structure.

Features

The extensive ecosystem includes solutions for liquidity, trading platforms, trader rooms, payment systems, and IB programs in addition to cTrader. A compelling product for brokerage companies is produced when the sophisticated trading capabilities of cTrader are combined with the aggregated liquidity pool of B2Broker and their round-the-clock client assistance. Unlock complete environment integration.

Your brokerage personnel will be thoroughly educated on the user interfaces and characteristics of WL cTrader and cBroker. A description of the functions and features accessible to traders, as well as an introduction to the cTrader platform, will be covered in the training course.

The liquidity offered by Tier 1 banks and other significant financial institutions will be available to you. This implies that you may provide your customers with narrow spreads, minimal latency, and incredibly quick execution.

You won’t ever have to be concerned about being in the dark, thanks to B2Broker’s round-the-clock customer assistance. No matter what occurs, B2Broker offers dependable, swift, and multilingual services around the clock to ensure that your problem is immediately solved.

Trading algorithms built in C# that use unique indicators and bots. You can now provide your clients with an adaptable, easy-to-use algorithmic trading solution with B2Broker’s White Label cTrader.

To maintain operations, your company will maintain the required licenses and permissions. Legal requirements are taken care of during establishment, so you may concentrate on developing your brokerage.

You will also have access to a demo environment, third-party integrations, STP, clear pricing, a contemporary user interface, and more. Additionally, you are guaranteed a solid connection with almost no lag time, thanks to proxy servers that are strategically positioned all over the world.

The cTrader platform is a complete trading solution that gives brokers everything they need to be successful. You can provide your customers a first-rate trading experience with B2Broker’s White Label cTrader, complete with all the features and resources they require to trade successfully.

Bottom Line

The White Label cTrader from B2Broker is the ideal option for brokers that want to provide their customers with a top-notch trading experience. Your clients may trade successfully and confidently if they have access to all the features and resources they require. With B2Broker’s round-the-clock customer service, you can be confident that any problem will be fixed effectively and promptly. Therefore, B2Broker’s White Label cTrader is the only trading solution you need if you want something trustworthy and all-encompassing for your brokerage.