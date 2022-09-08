FHNCapital Review – Social Trading on the Go!

FHNCapital Overview

FHNCapital is among the reputable social trading platforms today, attracting traders and investors worldwide. The broker also boasts a broader selection of investment products, access to global markets, competitive rates, and other perks. However, FHNCapital also has potential shortcomings that you should understand before investing.

Pros

Excellent copy trading tools

Highly intuitive mobile app

Diverse trading instruments

Access to international markets

Competitive rates

Cons

The web version is still in the development stage

FHNCapital services are not available in some regions

FHNCapital ‘s Top Perks

Superior copy trading tools

FHNCapital primarily identifies as a social trading platform that allows beginners and passive traders to copy the portfolios of other expert traders. Social trading is an excellent way for novices and less experienced investors to learn about trading and reduce their risk exposure. Even seasoned traders can leverage FHNCapital ‘s copy trading feature to sharpen their trading skills over time.

Highly intuitive mobile app

FHNCapital also has a user-friendly mobile trading platform that allows you to review your portfolio, execute orders, monitor trades and conduct various trading activities on the go. It integrates multiple tools and functions that enable you to do much more from a single control window. FHNCapital ‘s desktop and web versions provide a similar experience but with more advanced tools for active traders.

Access to diverse trading instruments and global markets

While the copy trading feature might make FHNCapital seem like a beginner-level trading platform, their product offerings tell a different story. The broker has an extensive selection of asset classes and fixed-income products for retail traders and institutional investors. Besides, FHNCapital also allows its clients access to numerous market centers worldwide.

Competitive rates

FHNCapital also ranks highly among low-cost brokers, with its zero commissions policy for stock trading, domestic wire transfers, checking, and account transfers. They also have no account minimums. The margin interest rates depend on asset classes, transaction volumes, and other factors. However, FHNCapital spreads are well below the industry average.

Trading Platforms

FHNCapital has three dedicated trading platforms: desktop, web, and mobile. The onboarding and navigation processes are relatively seamless across all the platforms since they share almost the same tools and features. However, the mobile app and social trading feature are FHNCapital ‘s key highlights.

The copy trading function is available on all trading platforms. It offers a collection of experienced traders’ past and present portfolios. The platform also provides multiple tools, such as screeners and research tools, to help you to review the portfolios before placing orders. You can copy the trades directly to your portfolio or modify them. Nevertheless, copy trading is an excellent way to get hands-on trading experience with fewer risks.

FHNCapital has a robust mobile platform designed with the needs of beginners and active traders in mind. It integrates several user-friendly tools and functions that simplify all users’ trading experience. The mobile app supports charting, multi-leg options, portfolio analysis, calculators, watchlists, screeners, trading idea generators, research, and news. The desktop and web versions are equally intuitive.

Products and Markets

FHNCapital is a multi-asset broker with diverse product offerings for different types of traders and investors. They emphasize a comprehensive portfolio that would enable every trader and investor to choose their preferred investment strategy easily. Here’s a list of FHNCapital ‘s product offerings.

Stocks

Forex

Crypto

Bonds

ETFs

Options

Commodities

The above asset classes and products are available to all FHNCapital ‘s clients 24/7. Besides, the broker also allows you exclusive access to numerous stock markets and exchanges around the globe.

Costs

FHNCapital does not charge account minimums, checking fees, domestic wire transfer fees, account closure fees, and inactivity fees. Online stock trading is also accessible on FHNCapital. Different margin interest rates apply to other trades but are below the industry average. Check out their full pricing schedule to find out more about the rates.

Is FHNCapital Suitable for You?

FHNCapital is an excellent social trading platform with a powerful mobile app, ideal for beginners and casual investors. However, active traders and seasoned institutional investors can also leverage FHNCapital ‘s diverse product offerings, broader market access, and competitive rates to scale the heights of online investing.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.