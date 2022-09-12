Top 5 Innovative PR Agencies You Must Check Out In 2022

Working with a dedicated PR agency is critical nowadays, in the digital age.

However, not all PR agencies are equal; as in the past, there were two types of PR agencies to choose from; good and best.

Good PR agencies – specializing in copywriting, blogging, social media promotions, writing and distributing articles, speeches, pitches, and press releases.

Best PR agencies – providing all services good PR agencies do, but also deal with networking events, crisis management and client reputation build-up.

However, in 2022, a new breed of PR agencies has emerged, specialized in AI and big data; welcome the Innovative PR agency model.

Compared to traditional PR agencies, Innovative PR agencies are AI-powered platforms capable of analyzing the clients’ digital footprint at a granular level.

The SEO-driven AI platforms comprehend global positioning, coverage, depth of voice, trends, and brand image and deliver results-driven strategies.

Moreover, the algorithmic platforms constantly crawl the internet for information about your business (positive or negative) be that news, reputational content, reviews, or comments) and take action in real-time to further increase the brand image and coverage or minimize harm.

1 Golin

With offices in North America, Asia, and EMEA, Golin takes a progressive approach to PR services driven by data.

Golin’s services include content creation and production, discovery and amplification, crisis management, data analytics, and employee engagement.

Some of Golin’s most prominent clients include Pepsi, Mattel, MacDonald’s, Lexus, Porsche, and Roche.

2 LARA Media Group (LARA MG)

Founded in 2017, LARA Media Group is an award-winning PR agency based in London, UK, providing PR services catered to venture-backed media companies.

Although based in London, LARA Media Group has partners in 41 markets worldwide, from North America and South America to Europe, Africa, and Asia, making them an ideal firm in international PR.

The PR agency can service any global company with full knowledge of the target market, thanks to its unique AI-powered and SEO-driven platform and direct collaborations with Google and Amazon.

The company’s proprietary platform connects to 300 PRs from top-tier publications and over 500 top influencers while optimizing (in real-time) any form of digital content, such as articles, mentions, comments, and reviews.

The company’s largest clients include Pantene, Nivea, Nestle, Unilever, L’Oreal, Garnier, Maybelline, Zara, and H&M.

3 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR Agency based in New York City, with a team of more than 175 passionate and creative experts.

With a team of 175 creatives, the PR agency works across B2C and B2B categories by implementing assertive and proactive marketing services per each client’s unique needs.

5W Public Relations services include integrated marketing, PR, strategic planning, event management, reputation management, influencer and celebrity marketing, product integration, and social media and digital marketing.

The biggest clients include The Trade Desk, Epicor, LifeStyles, Payless, SodaStream, Vizio, Sparkling Ice, Triller, and Topps.

4 Communications Strategy Group (CSG)

Denver-based Communications Strategy Group (CSG) is strategic communication and marketing agency that provides public relations services to Fortune 500 companies.

The company also works with challenger brands across financial and professional services, health and wellness, education, technology, and consumer industries.

The company’s innovation lies in leveraging high-impact strategic communications and marketing techniques to solve tough challenges and activate growth opportunities.

CSG strategists combine deep industry expertise, influencer relationships, data-driven insights, and access to a team of digital specialists.

CSG’s best-known clients include Crayola, Fisher-Price, Mattel, Wendy’s, TransAmerica, and Vesta.

5 BCW

BCW is a full-service PR agency with offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

Formed by the merger of Burson-Marsteller and Cohn & Wolfe, BCW is part of WPP, a British PR house and the world’s largest advertising company.

The merger combined the corporate and public affairs, crisis and issues management expertise of Burson-Marsteller with the consumer, healthcare, digital and creative strengths of Cohn & Wolfe.

BCW lists many large corporations as its clients, including Nokia, Maserati, 21st Century Fox, Bayer, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Dow Chemicals, ExxonMobil, FedEx, and more.