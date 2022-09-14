New Scale Up Visa Immigration Route To Live And Stay In The UK For 2022

The new Scale Up Visa immigration route is excellent news for businesses looking to expand into the UK. This visa route provides a fantastic opportunity for businesses that can demonstrate they have the potential to contribute significantly to the UK economy. The visa is also a great way for talented individuals with innovative ideas to make their mark in the UK.

If your business is eligible and you fulfil all the scale up visa requirements, make sure you apply for it. The sooner you apply, the sooner you can start taking advantage of all the UK offers. With this visa, you’ll be able to stay in the UK and conduct business for an extended time. Read to find out more about the requirements and eligibility.

What are the Requirements for the Scale Up Visa?

To be eligible for the UK scale up visa, you must meet the following criteria:

You must have a high-skilled sponsored job for an initial six-month period. Those who don’t have sponsorship must have £1270 for a consecutive 28 days period.

You must earn £33000 or more per year or an hourly rate of £10.10.

Your company must be registered in the UK. It should have a yearly growth of 20% for a 3-year period.

You must comply with the UK visa requirements. This includes having a valid passport and demonstrating that you can support yourself financially during your stay.

All the fulfilled UK scale up visa 2022 requirements must add to a score of 70 on the visa application.

The financial proof requirement for the spouse or partner is to have £285 in funds, or there must be a sponsorship. A dependent child should have a £315 proof of funds for eligibility, followed by £200 for additional children.

How Long Can You Stay with the New Scale Up Visa?

With the scale up visa 2022, you can stay for two years. You may extend your visa multiple times by three years to continue your work. The two-year period gives you enough time to establish your business and make it grow. And if you need an extra three years to continue expanding your company, you can apply for an extension.

To be eligible for the visa extension, you must meet the eligibility criteria of business growth and good finances. You may have to show that you have the funds to support your business and dependents while in the UK.

Advantages of the Scale Up Visa

These are the few advantages of the new scale UK visa.

A straightforward and quicker application: Perhaps the most obvious is that it makes the process of coming to the UK much simpler and faster. Applicants no longer have to go through the laborious process of gathering documents and submitting them in person.

Freedom for business owners: The new visa is also good for business owners, allowing them to bring their employees over more quickly. This will be useful for companies who want to expand into the UK market but don’t have the time or resources to do so themselves.

Fewer obligations: After working for six months for the sponsor, the visa holder is free to work on additional projects or start a new business.

Family visa: The new visa makes reuniting easier for families, which is always a good thing. Spouse/partner and children under eighteen years of age may submit the visa application, provided they’re eligible.

In Conclusion

The new scaleup visa UK Immigration route to live and stay is an excellent opportunity for business owners who want to expand their businesses into the United Kingdom. There are several prerequisites for the visa application process.

By choosing an immigration lawyer with experience in this process, you can be assured that your application will be handled professionally and with care. With the help of a qualified legal professional, applying for this visa should be a breeze. Contact Mishoura today to get connected with immigration experts.