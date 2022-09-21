NAGA: a reliable and secure broker for managing your investments

Naga offers a secure platform that allows you to manage your investments with the peace of mind that comes from professional experience.

The financial market revolution is now a reality at NAGA Group. This platform is home to a social network that provides a number of advantages. You will have access to social trading, where you can learn from the knowledge and experience of other users. You canalso see new developments in real time and take advantage of informative videos and the latest news, all with the certainty that your personal information is completely private.

Trust and regulation

Choosing the best platform from among the many that are offered is the first step in delving into online trading. NAGA allows you to practice trading with a no-risk demo, which can help youlearn, acquire more knowledge and increase your chances of success. With this simulator, you can practice trading different financial instruments such as stocks, bonds, currencies, etc.

Professionalism, safety and transparency are essential when using an online broker that trades your money in the stocks that you request. It’s also important to verify that a broker is regulated and supervised by a governing body, meaning that they are obligated to comply with a set of norms that guarantee solvency and the protection of funds.

NAGAis a regulated broker with the licenses necessary to be an intermediary in the financial markets. It is authorized and regulated by the CyprusSecurities and Exchange Commission, CySEC and is registered under code HE251168. It is subject to the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID), a European directive that decides the way that investment consulting firms inform their clients about their financial products. Their website also falls under German intellectual property laws.

An environment with many options

Besides its social trading platform, NAGA offers a range of productsrelated to the cryptocurrency investment market including updated charts for different stock prices, such as ETHUSD, DOGEUSD and XTZUSD,among others. These products include:

NAGA App available for iOS and Android.

NAGAWallet, a virtual wallet for safeguarding and exchanging cryptocurrencies with other users.

NAGAPay, an exclusive platform that combines an IBAN account and a VISA card, allowing you to trade and invest from your mobile device.

NAGAProtector is a tool that lets you add a greater level of protection to your trading account.

NAGACoin is the platform’s virtual currency.

NAGAAutocopy for automatically copying the trading done by the most experienced investors. This is a good option if you are not a professional trader.

NAGA Exchange is a platform for secure cryptocurrency exchange.

NAGA Achievements is a tool that gives you discounts according to your level of experience on the platform.

Technical considerations

In order to utilize these products, you must register and create an account with NAGA. The process is simple: First, go to the NAGA website and click on “register.” Here you will enter your personal information like your name, phone number and email. Then, you will create a password. NAGAMarkets will send you an SMS code and an email to confirm your information and open your account. From there, you will be asked to fill out a questionnaire about your investment knowledge and experience and to accept the NAGA terms and conditions.

NAGA provides excellent customer service and quick response times through their help center. You can contact them through their website, by phone or by email. With the live chatoption, you’ll receive immediate technical support to help you resolve any issues.