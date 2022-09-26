Has the iGaming Industry Grown in 2022?

The iGaming sector is considered one of the most profitable industries because it attracts a huge audience of worldwide users and can integrate different technological innovations on a regular basis.

So, it’s safe to say that it will continue to evolve in the future, and it has definitely shown a lot of growth in 2022. The gambling sector alone has achieved a major net worth of $57.54 billion in 2021, and it’s predicted it will increase to $63.53 billion in 2022. In this article, we will look at the main factors which promoted the rise of the iGaming industry.

Mobile Technology

Mobile technology is one of the main factors that are influencing the fast growth of this industry. In fact, on every mobile device, you can play any game you want, and this also applies to games of chance. Actually, iGaming developers quickly adapted to the market and worked on mobile-friendly casino games.

Currently, almost every casino game in development has its own mobile version, which has the same features as the desktop version. This also applies to modern slot games like Rainbow Riches, table games, and live dealer games, among other options. In addition, there are many mobile-themed online casinos that are accessible through a smartphone’s browser as well as mobile casino applications.

This is also a dominant trend within the online betting sector, bingo sites, and lottery sites because most mobile users spend over 4 hours per day on their smartphones, and there are over 6 billion mobile users on a global scale. So, the performance of mobile devices was equally a great influence on the iGaming sector.

Variety of Games

When it comes to online casinos, the primary reason why there is an increase in casino players is the rise of casino games that are available on online casinos. The same can be said for online betting sites, as there are also a huge number of options that are easily accessible on any device.

Whether you are looking for slots or table games, there are multiple different variations because iGaming developers are operating in a dynamic and competitive marketplace that pushes the boundaries of what was previously possible. So, the innovation in the sector is which boosts its growth.

Convenience

Convenience is important for anyone that wants to play online casino games or bet online. Most online gambling platforms feature a wide range of options that are easily accessible on every device.

So, all you need to do is create an account, and you can try your luck with casino games, bingo games, or bet online. Convenience is one of the main reasons why the iGaming sector is reaching a record high net worth because most online users want to be able to access their accounts at any time.

Also, due to the rise of internet-enabled devices and higher rates of Internet penetration, this is all possible, and with the introduction of 5G technology online, it’s safe to say that online gambling will gain even more prominence in the future.

New Payment Methods

Cryptocurrencies represent a new payment method that was widely accepted by online gambling sites in 2020, and the same trend continued in 2021 and 2022. There are, therefore, many gambling sites that accept crypto payments, and this has widened the demographics as there were new users that want to wager with their crypto funds, and now they are able to do so and access the selection of crypto bonuses.

Summary

In conclusion, the iGaming sector will continue to grow in the future because it successfully implements technological solutions that only improve the overall gambling experience on every device. Hence, it doesn’t matter whether you’re interested in online betting or playing bingo. There are hundreds of different options readily available online.