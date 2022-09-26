The Average Cost of Driveway Paving in the UK

When visitors come to your house, the first thing they see is the driveway. Paving your driveway can enhance your property’s aesthetic appeal, in addition to boosting its value. On average, driveway paving cost range between £20 and £125 per square meter, depending on a variety of factors.

If you are interested in upgrading your home’s outdoor appearance by paving the driveway, this article will give you a comprehensive breakdown of the cost of driveway paving in the UK. With this information in mind, you will be able to make an informed decision when hiring a contractor for the job at hand.

Types Of Driveway Paving And Their Costs

Different driveway paving materials come with different costs. To give you a clear idea of what you can expect to pay for your new driveway, here is a breakdown of the different types of popular driveway paving materials in the UK – including block, gravel, tarmac/asphalt and composite resin – together with their attributed costs. Remember, you should always source professional driveway pavers to complete the job.

Block Paving

Considered to be one of the most popular driveway paving options, block paving is easy to install and highly versatile. The average block paving installation cost ranges between £20 and £125 per meter squared. There are different types of block paving for driveways including:

– Clay: Due to their hard to cut nature and limited sizes, clay blocks tend to be harder to install. However, they are highly recommended by the Brick Development Association as a great paving material due to their durable nature. These blocks are less likely to fade, sustainable and anti-slip. The average cost of installing clay blocks per square meter ranges between £70 and £100.

– Brick: Versatile and easy to install, brick is another popular paving option. In addition to being less slippery, brick is also highly customizable in terms of size, color and style. More importantly, the surface is useable as soon as installation is complete. On the flip side, due to harsh weather brick is prone to breakage and misalignment, and requires more maintenance due to the growth of moss. The average cost of brick paving is between £30 and £65.

– Natural Stone: When it comes to paving driveways and patios, natural stone is another popular material. In addition to being standing up well to the elements, natural stones look even better with time, in comparison to brick and concrete. Available in various hues and textures, natural stones can enrich your home’s exterior look. However, the installation of natural stones tends to be more challenging. The average cost of natural stone driveway paving ranges between £50 and £105 per square meter.

– Concrete: As one of the most durable driveway paving materials, concrete is a great option for anyone looking for something that comes with minimal maintenance requirements. When properly installed, concrete paving can last for many years. Cleaning concrete is also quite easy. However, during extreme weather concrete can become discolored in addition to developing cracks. The average cost of concrete block paving ranges between £20 and £60 per square meter.

Asphalt or Tarmac Paving

Asphalt, also referred to as tarmac, is a great alternative to the other driveway paving options described here. One of the main advantages of asphalt is that it features easy installation and stands up well to use as a driveway material. However, asphalt normally requires regular maintenance, and will most likely require resurfacing every few years. The average cost of laying tarmac on your driveway is about £60 per square meter. You can learn more about asphalt and tarmac paving from drivewaysbydesign.ie/services/tarmac-dublin/.

Composite Resin Paving

Composite resin is one of the latest driveway paving materials. As such, it tends to be a bit more expensive than the other options described here. Resin driveways are permeable – thus eliminating any drainage issues in the long term – and also anti slip. However, you have to work harder and properly research your supplier to make sure that you get high quality resin as the product has fewer regulations due to the fact that it is newer. On average, resin driveways cost anywhere between £90 and £125 per square meter.

Gravel Paving

Among the driveway paving materials described here, gravel is the most affordable option. This material has great drainage properties and is easy to install. However, it tends to be washed away over time. Furthermore, gravel driveways are hard to snow plough and prone to potholes and the growth of weeds. With all that in mind, you might be better off choosing another option, if you are look for a low maintenance and high quality driveway paving material. The average cost of gravel driveways is between £30 and £60 per square meter.

Factors Affecting The Cost Of Driveway Paving

To give you a clearer picture of the average cost of driveway paving in the UK, it is important to take a look at some of the main factors influencing these costs. They include:

– Land Preparation: The current condition of the area can have a significant impact on the cost of paving a driveway. Before the driveway installation begins, the contractor will have to check the condition of the area, to ensure that the new driveway can stand up well to the test of time. The land where the driveway is to be constructed will need to be prepared through digging and spreading the base. It may also be necessary to lay an extra base to keep weeds a bay. According to Brosnan Landscaping and Paving, the average cost of all this ranges between £5 and £12 per square meter.

– Paving Design: Driveway paving costs are also affected by the design or complexity of the driveway in question. For instance, you will have to fork out more for basketweave and herringbone designs. Since they need to be trimmed and polished to fit the space, square or rectangular shaped materials may make the work more challenging than curved ones.

– Driveway Size: Last but not least, driveway size also affects the final cost of the paving project. Simply put, a wider and longer driveway requires more materials and time to pave.

Conclusion

At this point you should have a good idea of how to calculate the estimated cost of driveway paving in the UK.