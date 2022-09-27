How to create your own brand of cosmetics

Where to start

The beauty industry is rapidly developing and more and more cosmetic products are appearing. When you constantly see replenishment in the cosmetics market, you involuntarily think about creating a personal brand. Obviously, the risks involved in launching a new product are high. And you definitely want to do everything right in order to get the desired result and not lose money.

When you finally decide to launch your brand, take your time. At the initial stage, it is important to think carefully about the whole process. Most people make the mistake of expecting instant results. But even the fastest start will take time, money, and effort. In this article, you will learn a little more about the processes that you will have to go through on the way to the desired result – your own brand.

Do the preparatory work

In order for a brand to be remembered by people and linger in the cosmetics market, a thorough study of each stage of the launch is required. And it starts with the preparatory part. Do not be too lazy to study the market, test the soil. The goal of all this is to understand who your target audience is and how you can impress them. Now people are spoiled with a variety of cosmetics and it takes a lot of effort to make something really catchy.

You have two options – to independently create products or to produce ready-made products under your own brand. The first option is more difficult and costly. You will have to find technologists who will create a unique product formula, rent a production facility, buy the necessary equipment, choose and purchase raw materials on your own. If you decide to release a finished product under your own brand, the process will be a little faster and easier. True, there is a nuance – products with a similar composition may already exist on the market.

Explore the market

Popular beauty brands also started somewhere. Take a few bright representatives and ask them about the way to the top of the industry. Analyze the relevance of the areas in which they operate: what the level of competition is, what products are in demand and which are not very relevant, what sales formats are most often used. By analyzing, you will be able to assess the overall picture of the brand launch process, think about the desired direction, and weigh all the risks.

For example, now the industry of eyebrows and eyelashes has become the most popular. Because it is an alternative to daily makeup. Every girl dreams of waking up in the morning and looking beautiful, as if wearing makeup, without making any effort for this. As you analyze brands, pay attention to this year’s popular niches. And perhaps it will dawn on you with the choice of direction for opening your own cosmetic product.

Find a cosmetics manufacturer

It is not at all easy to choose a partner company that will sell your product. Not easy, but possible. It is important to understand how competent a cosmetics manufacturer is and if they can comply with the required quality standards, use high-quality raw materials, have a qualified technologist, logistician and are a certified specialist. The quality of your brand and the level in the market of cosmetic products depend on this.

When looking for a cosmetics manufacturer, consider the following:

Expertise. First of all, this can be checked with the help of their clients. If there are well-known brands among them, it means they trust them and you will also be able to cooperate with them.

First of all, this can be checked with the help of their clients. If there are well-known brands among them, it means they trust them and you will also be able to cooperate with them. Quality standards. Be sure to ask the company for this information. It will be great if they show you a GMP certificate. It testifies to adherence to strict standards at all stages of production.

Be sure to ask the company for this information. It will be great if they show you a GMP certificate. It testifies to adherence to strict standards at all stages of production. Technologist qualification. The specialist who will develop the product formula must have the appropriate qualifications and work experience. They may already be on the staff of the partner company, so you do not have to waste time looking.

The specialist who will develop the product formula must have the appropriate qualifications and work experience. They may already be on the staff of the partner company, so you do not have to waste time looking. Logistics. It is great if the cosmetics manufacturer’s factory is located in your city. Then you can come to production at any time and test the product or observe the process.

Pack the product

When planning a product launch, many people skip this stage and make a mistake. Packaging is an important part of any product. It is the first impression of the product that people will experience every time they look at it. It is also a way to communicate with the customer. Competent packaging design reflects the values of the product and the company as a whole, “heals the pains” of customers and creates the right image around the brand. If the product packaging is visible in the window, it copes with another task by standing out from the competition.

Here are 7 rules for proper sales packaging:

Clear hierarchy of text and colors Do not leave questions to the buyer More specifics about the product Use a clear font Stick to corporate colors Minimalism doesn’t mean too little Use new formats

Launch your product

You have worked through the previous steps and now you have started to implement the product. Of course, you want instant popularity and a lot of sales. But remember that you should not rush. The main thing here is to feel the target audience, to find out all the market trends. You have just launched your brand and it takes time to build a reputation. Tell about your brand in social networks, blogs, order inexpensive advertising from a nice blogger and do not forget about placement on various marketplaces. Patience and daily steps will allow your brand to become recognizable and earn the trust of customers.

In any business, you never know about the features and pitfalls until you enter it yourself. The beauty industry is no exception. And if you decide to launch your brand, think carefully about each step. Do not be lazy to spend time on the strategy and stick to it at all stages. If you make a mistake somewhere, analyze it so as not to repeat it again. And most importantly – believe in yourself and your brand, and everything will work out.