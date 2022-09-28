Clemen Chiang: Spiking, the App That Can Help Traders Earn a 20% Daily Profit

Clemen Chiang, Spiking CEO, knows what it takes to be successful in trading. This article will explore how traders can amass daily profits of up to 20% using the Spiking app, building a solid understanding of the market and making enhanced investment decisions.

Spiking.com CEO and founder Dr. Clemen Chiang is also a bestselling author of finance books. In addition, he serves as a leading advisor to ICObench and Mars Blockchain. With more than 20 years of experience as a wealth coach, he has tutored more than 50,000 students to date. Dr. Chiang’s experiences have taught him that one of the biggest hindrances preventing people from maximising market opportunities and building generational wealth is a lack of proper education in the market.

Spurred by this realisation, Dr. Chiang has ensured that Spiking incorporated expanded learning pathways in order to support new investors, helping them to become more adept over the long term. The AI trading platform covers everything from the basics of investing to advanced trading strategies.

Created with the mission of democratising trading for investors by unleashing the full potential of its state-of-the-art platform and comprehensive courses, Spiking adds value to the trading journeys of the investors it serves. For two consecutive years now, Spiking has been recognised by Feefo with its Gold Trusted Service Award, having garnered an average customer rating of 4.9 out of 5.0 via 1,716 verified reviews.

Spiking is an AI and data-driven stock-trading education and insights platform that differentiates itself from market rivals through its dedication to educating users how to leverage proprietary trading data to build generational wealth. Platform users benefit from four types of training education, namely:

Guides covering different investment styles, i.e. active, passive, activist and political

Courses helping traders to understand the complexities of trading whales

Masterclasses based on various trading time frames, i.e. daily, monthly, quarterly and annually

Lessons based on Dr. Chiang’s trading concept for his hedge fund

Rather than requiring people with little investment experience to study confusing charts and wonder how to beat the market, Clemen Chiang has developed a tool that leverages the power of advanced AI technology, helping investors to spot promising market opportunities in just a few clicks. Best of all, competing at the same level as sophisticated investors, Spiking makes its secret training system and powerful tools available to all Spiking users, arming them with the knowledge they need to start building a strong investment portfolio and learn where industry giants like Warren Buffet are investing all their money.

As Dr. Chiang indicated in a recent article published on Fortune India, making money is an end result, but acquiring wisdom is a journey of utmost importance. Spiking provides inexperienced investors with the information and tools they need to make shrewd financial decisions and start building wealth today.