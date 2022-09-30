Is it worth having a hpi check done on a used car?

There are so many issues to consider when buying a used car – but will a HPI check be among them?

Across the UK approximately 7.5 million people buy used cars every year, therefore it is essential to carry out a car history check to uncover any issues with the car. Sellers will not always be open and honest about what the vehicle has been through, so as a buyer you need to carry out your own checks.

A hpi check is used to find out information about a vehicle’s past, it is comprised of different pieces of information to create a detailed report on the vehicle. This data often includes the mileage, MOT history, BHP, make, model, stolen check, outstanding finance checks, written off checks and much more.

Some cars have unpaid finance amongst other hidden issues such as mileage issues on the car or the car being in a previous accident that the seller did not mention. Therefore it is essential to carry out a history check on the car.

The HPI car check will reveal important information, such as:

Outstanding finance

If the previous owner has borrowed money to buy the car, it means it will still be owned by the finance firm. The finance will then be transferred onto you and you will be liable for paying it off

Stolen

The police have the power to reclaim stolen vehicles and return them to the rightful owner or insurer, and it’s likely you won’t be compensated.

Written off

If it has been badly damaged, and an insurance claim has been made, there will be a record of it.

VIN check

The vehicle identification number – or the VIN or chassis number – is recorded by the DVLA which can be confirmed with the HPI check.

Other issues

The HPI check will also reveal the records of previous owners and any registration plate transfers made during the lifetime of the vehicle. It will also include records salvage history, scrapped, plate changes, colour changes & more.

You can reveal the MOT history by checking the DVLA site. However, only a car history check will also let you know if the car has been written off or in any accidents which is a good indicator of how well the car has been taken care of.

In the big scheme of things, the £8.99 cost of the HPI check is a small price to pay for confirmation that that you car is a legal one.