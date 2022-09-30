Must-Do’s While Viewing a Property

Buying a house is a huge decision. Whenever a potential property buyer views a property, whether before a property auction in London or on their own, it is important to consider a few things. The points listed below can possibly reduce the risk of living in a home bought on impulse and regretting it for the duration of your property ownership. While some buyers rely on the gut feeling they get when they enter a house, checking for the following can help foolproof your next home.

Building Structure:

Dampness and Cracks

First is dampness. A vital sign of the building’s structure and ventilation, how musty the room is, is a giveaway to the kind of potential issues that a home has and dampness can lead to multiple health problems. A few signs of moisture being present are its unique mouldy scent, watermarked walls and flaky paintwork. It could also be possible that the house has been repainted to cover this up.

As much as dampness is an indicator of the structure of the building, so are more obvious signs such as big cracks that could be across walls. This may indicate that the building is falling apart and is potentially unsafe. This can be tackled by hiring a surveyor to check the risks associated with the building.

Electricity and Energy Efficiency:

Another crucial factor to consider when viewing a property is energy efficiency and electricity. Since rewiring a house can incur the buyer high costs, it is often useful to check small things such as the plug sockets and if all the electrical switches work. Also making a note of the number of plug points and the type of sockets provided can make the move easier, with the increasing number of devices we own nowadays. A property buyer can also save on energy bills if the property offers cleaner energy alternatives such as wind turbines and solar panels.

Plumbing and Insulation:

Furthermore, it helps to confirm if the plumbing of the property is up to mark. This is easily done by running all taps and flushing toilets to confirm adequate water pressure and that there are no underlying issues. Asking the seller questions, such as whether the pipes are insulated, can help clarify how effective the heating systems are. This can be particularly helpful in combatting London winters.

Storage Space:

When you are considering potential properties to buy, storage space is an important but frequently disregarded asset. This is especially taking into consideration the scarcity of storage space in London and the rise in the demand and prices of storage units. Sufficient storage systems ensure a hassle-free environment which makes it easier to keep organised. From space for your brooms to spare guest linen, adequate storage can make day-to-day living much easier and more efficient.

Security:

Though London is the fourteenth safest city in the world, it can only help assess the property’s security while viewing it. Apart from scanning the neighbourhood, it is also advisable to check how high the surrounding walls are and how open the house is. Some walls may have footholds making it easier for intruders to enter. Ideally, you would want to avoid these types of properties. The surrounding shrubbery can also add to the safety measures of the house.

House Staging:

Sometimes, it is very easy to get fooled by the house if it is staged correctly. Many rooms may contain smaller-sized furniture giving the illusion that the house is bigger than it actually is. Strategically freshly painted houses, the smell of a batch of freshly baked cookies and perfect lighting can persuade a property buyer to commit to the property before questioning any suspicious signs.

Other small things to consider:

Another smart move for a potential property buyer to make is to ask the previous owner why they are moving. This conversation can bring up key risks associated with the property, and you can make a much more informed purchase. If there is an unusual patch of fresh paint, it helps to cross-check what is being covered up by it. What side does the house face? During London summers, this makes all the difference between a well-lit bright and warm house versus a poorly lit one. For these reasons, actually visiting the home is a preferable option to a virtual viewing.

All in all, taking these factors into consideration will make your viewing of the property a much more productive use of your time as it will lead to more informed decision-making.