The number of trading pairs has increased on the WhiteBIT crypto exchange and the possibility of withdrawing dollars and euros to a bank card has appeared

The largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe of Ukrainian origin WhiteBIT continues to expand the functionality and capabilities of its services. From now on, WhiteBIT users can withdraw dollars (USD) and euros (EUR) to a Visa/Mastercard bank card, as well as hryvnia (UAH) to an international bank account number – IBAN. That is, now users no longer need additional services or intermediaries to carry out these operations – it can be done from their WhiteBIT account in the mobile application or on the website of the cryptocurrency exchange.

In addition, WhiteBIT has increased the variety of trading opportunities by adding new trading pairs: WBT/BTC and WBT/UAH. WBT token can now be purchased not only for USDT, but also for bitcoins and hryvnias, and vice versa, to exchange the token for the mentioned currencies.

Increasing the capabilities and functionality for users is the next stage in the development of WhiteBIT and the realization of the company’s main goal – the massive introduction of blockchain technology in the world.

«Our goal is quite simple. We proceed from the fact that by entering the WhiteBIT exchange, the user should receive the full range of possible cryptocurrency services and even a little more. This is our philosophy. Therefore, WhiteBIT constantly, systematically and consistently improves both the quality of services and their functionality. We are confident that this approach will contribute to the growth of the cryptocurrency community and encourage more and more people to plunge into the world of blockchain technology, which is already shaping our future», — said WhiteBIT CEO Volodymyr Nosov.

He also announced that WhiteBIT users will receive good news in the near future, without disclosing details. Reference: WhiteBIT is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Europe. It meets all KYC and AML requirements. It is among the top 2 exchanges in the world for security based on an independent audit by Hacken and has an AAA rating. WhiteBIT team unites 500+ participants.