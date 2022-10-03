Does Insulation Affect my EPC Rating?

An Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) is issued to show your home or business’s energy efficiency. Every homeowner has to have this information because it shows how much you spend on your energy bills. Ultimately, it also shows how you can boost your home’s energy efficiency by illustrating how much it will cost and how much you’ll save. Moreover, the EPC shows your carbon emission levels, so it helps you make eco-friendly adjustments within your home.



Legally, every homeowner is supposed to have a valid EPC dating ten years or less in case they want to sell or rent their property. To get your EPC, a professional energy assessor must carry out an assessment, which costs between £75 and £120, depending on your region. The EPC certificate rates property on a scale from A-G. The EPC rating determines the value of your property, and a good one can add its value by up to 14%. A is the score for the highest and G for the lowest inefficient property.



If you’re renting your property, you are supposed to have an EPC rating of E and above. The government might increase the minimum EPC score to a C rating for all rental properties. If you don’t meet the Domestic Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard, you could be fined heavily. Therefore, before renting your property, you must make the necessary energy performance changes.



Is Insulation Good for my EPC Rating?



Whether you want to make your home energy efficient or let or sell your property, changing the insulation of your house can make a big difference. So, the answer is yes, insulation can boost your EPC rating drastically.



Probably you have a boiler that has been around for several years; you can improve your EPC rating and reduce your energy bills by purchasing a newer model. For example, you can get a combi boiler, which is highly energy-saving since it combines heating and hot water. Replacing your boiler can improve your EPC rating by as many as 20 points. Another area that could use a change is installing solar panels. Such panels are a great choice for homeowners who want to cut their energy bills and develop an eco-friendly home. However, you have to note that these two changes come with a significant cost implication because a new boiler costs between £2,000 and £4,000. As for solar panels, a standard one costs £6,500 on average. However, the good news is that you’ll save a lot of money in the long run by cutting energy bills.



Insulation is the Best Solution



Alternatively, improving your home’s insulation in the roofs and walls can be an easier and cheaper way of improving your EPC rating. Improving your roof insulation could increase your EPC rating by 15 to 20 points. On the other hand, insulating your walls gives you an additional 5 to 10 points.



You can also consider insulating your loft using glass or renewable wood fibre. By doing so, you’ll prevent any heat from escaping, and it can potentially cut your heat loss by about 25%. When doing loft insulation, choose an option that’s 2.7cm thick.



For wall insulation, this is done by introducing an insulation material, which can be polystyrene beads, mineral wool, or polyurethane foam. This is done through tiny drill holes in the exterior walls, then cementing them afterward.



Another option would be installing cavity wall insulation. Note that this depends on your home’s size, costing about £200 per two-storey wall. For a standard square home, it costs £800. Insulating cavity walls make your home energy efficient by trapping heat and preventing the cold from getting in. As a result, this boosts your EPC rating. However, installing cavity wall insulation isn’t suitable for all properties. To check if your home qualifies, get an insulation installer to assess it. You can check if you qualify. There’s also a programme from the government’s Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which gives homeowners a grant or loan for such work.



Hiring Insulating Professionals



It’s always advised that you should get in touch with a professional dealing with that sector for whichever home project you need. So, even for insulation, ensure you hire a company qualified to perform the task so that the job is done perfectly.