What is Trading Psychology in Forex?

Consistency is the name of the game, and the way to consistency is through a disciplined mind and a well-crafted trading process.

The reason behind most market participants fail to become consistent and profitable traders, is simply because most people aren’t willing to put the effort and do the necessary work to develop their Trading Psychology mindset.

What is a Trading Psychology Mindset?

By nature, human beings are first and foremost emotional creatures. We are motivated and activated by emotions, therefore it is only natural for our emotions, such as fear and greed, to be triggered from the uncertainty of the markets. However, successful traders understood this so well, that is why their approach to the market is completely different from the average trader.

We asked our trading experts to share their wisdom from their years of market experience, on how can someone achieve the Forex Psychology mindset?

Here are their top 6 virtues:

Self-knowledge

As Socrates once famously said: “Know Thyself”.

Self-knowledge is the first journey that every aspiring profitable trader should take. Each person has unique personality and psyche, what works for one trader might not for another. Each one of us has his own weaknesses and strengths, therefore taking this journey to self-discovery is fundamentally important if you want to achieve your full trading potential. Find your strengths and leverage them. Do more of what works and less of what doesn’t.

A Probabilistic Mindset

A probabilistic mindset is a key element to properly manage risk. Your mind should always be looking for an edge in the market, and acting solely on low risk and high reward setups, no matter what strategy you use.

Probabilistic decision-making will naturally lower your expectations and produces far superior results in the long run.

Just remember, Risk to Return Ratio should be the foundation of every trade. It takes many trades to build a consistently positive trading performance, but all it takes is just one trade to ruin it all.

Big losses and small profits are the average trader’s predicament, strive not to be an average trader.

Emotional Intelligence

The trades you place aren’t guaranteed to be profitable. For many, this uncertainty creates fear, and fear leads to emotional decisions. But what if you were to let go of the need to feel certain? What if youembraced uncertainty? We must learn to manage our emotions so that they don’t manage us.

For example, notice your habits of reaction. What’s the first thing you want to do when you take a significant loss?

Most probably you would itch to recover the losses as soon as possible, which is a natural and emotional response whenever a trader suffers big losses. This usually leads to Revenge trading.

You have to be aware that whenever you deviate from your trading process in the heat of the moment because of some short-term emotional changes of mind, you’re adding an element of randomness to that process. And that element of randomness gets you random results.

Developing such a base level of awareness is key to anticipate emotional reactions and attempt to avoid them, rather than giving in to them.

Mastering One Setup

Don’t be a jack of all trades, master of none. Understand your risk appetite, funnel your focus in one or two asset classes, determine your trading hours, be patient … That’s where the money is.

Begin by specializing in one or two set-ups, master them and then you can add more setups to your arsenal.

Humility

A trading ‘loss’ is a matter of perspective. Here’s what you stand to win when the market invalidates your idea: 1. An opening of your mind 2. A weakening of your belief in certainty 3. A readjustment of your trading strategy 4. An opportunity to learn to work with your emotions.

Be humble and admit that you don’t know everything. Markets are very complex processes and understanding market psychology and the herd behavior takes time and experience.

Indicators or trend lines drawn on a chart don’t guarantee that things will unfold a certain way.

Resiliency

Resiliency is about how long you can get served the same lesson by the market without letting it break your spirit.

Resiliency is what separates the consistent profitable traders from the masses.

Professional traders embrace the fact that losses are a BIG part of trading. This can’t be said enough. So, rather than fearing losses, they ensure to become resilient and learn from them.

These are the 6 most important aspects that you need to work on to achieve a strong trader psychology. Unfortunately, there’s no magic on/off switch for your emotions. However, if you learn to understand them―through observation, meditation, writing, reflection―while consistently pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. That’s how you broaden the scope of what you can tolerate and level up as a trader.



Our vision here at FinPros is to educate our clients to reach their full potential and fulfill their financial goals, with the help of our trading experts and analysts which are ready to be your guide in your path to profitability.