myWindscreen CEO Al Lijee Shares Business Insight for the Automotive Glazing Industry in the UK

Tech entrepreneur and CEO of myWindscreen Al Lijee recently took some time to answer a few questions we had about his business and how it’s shaking up the automotive glazing industry in the UK. Below is a transcript of how that conversation went:

Why did you start myWindscreen?

Like many other motorists in the UK, I was in need of quick and affordable windscreen repair services back in 2011. Well, I did end up getting my windscreen repaired, but it was neither quick nor was it affordable, and I was – suffice to say- utterly disappointed with the service I received from one of the big national chains.

I firmly believed that there just had to be a better way of solving these sorts of problems, which are unfortunately quite common in the UK. The answer was sitting right in front of me, actually. Independent automotive glaziers already do exist and provide excellent services and competitive prices, but they simply lack the online visibility of the big names.

That’s the problem, and the solution was the idea that formally became myWindscreen in 2014. myWindscreen is a platform that enables motorists in the UK to quickly and easily connect with real, independent automotive glaziers.

What’s the USP of a platform like myWindscreen?

Well, I saw the opportunity to disrupt the market as it currently was, at least in terms of online searches and SEO. The big national automotive glaziers already have big marketing budgets and everybody knows who they are, and most motor insurance providers in the UK use them as their preferred glaziers. The small glaziers don’t have a means to compete online.

What makes myWindscreen uniquely beneficial for everyone involved is that motorists can get access to greater choice, more competitive prices, and faster turnaround times for a replacement windscreen. The automotive glaziers benefit from getting more leads whilst not having to spend their valuable time keeping up with changes to the Google algorithm or SEO – we do all of that for them. So, it’s a win-win situation really.

How can customers trust the automotive glaziers listed on myWindscreen?

Our platform operates allows all member partners to operate independently as they please, but we do ask for two requirements before onboarding them as a member partner.

Firstly, all automotive glaziers must undergo a vetting process by our team that ensures they are operating in a legitimate manner and have a dedication to providing excellent customer service.

Secondly, all members must be willing to provide their customers with a free, no-obligation quote. Both of these requirements are in place so that customers feel reassured that they are only dealing with reputable and genuine automotive glaziers.

What can customers expect from an automotive glazier on myWindscreen?

One thing we’ve noticed is that a lot of our member partners have quite a substantial amount of professional experience in the automotive glazing trade. Usually, apprentice automotive glaziers might earn their NVQ & IMI qualifications whilst working for one of the big national chains, but once they’ve got a robust skillset, experience, and a little bit of capital saved up, they often leave to start their own independent business or partner up with a friend in the trade.

This means that, more often than not, customers can expect to receive professional service at affordable prices from qualified and experienced automotive glaziers. This also means fewer chances of finding faults or defects after a windscreen has been fitted. They also often provide windscreen repairs, which can be much cheaper and just as effective. Knowing how windscreens are repaired takes experience, which is something most of our member partners have an abundance of.

Why would an automotive glazier want to become a member of myWindscreen?

Some of our member partners have their own websites and/or social media pages, which is great for them, but they often still want quality leads from online searches. By joining as a member of myWindscreen, our automotive glazier partners get access to leads from nearby motorists for a low monthly fee and no commission charged for leads. This helps them out immensely as they get digital marketing without putting in the effort, but they get the reward (quality leads).