Top Online Games in Sweden

Thanks to the growing number of licensed and unlicensed online casinos in Scandinavia, Swedish gamblers have plenty of games to choose from. The most popular casino platforms in the country offer games across several categories, from slots to jackpots.

Check out the best gaming options you can try as a Swedish casino player that guarantee a fun experience and enable fast withdrawals.

Choose a reliable online casino platform for fast withdrawals

Whichever game you choose, it is important to play it on a reputed and reliable site that supports Swedish currency. This is essential to ensure fast withdrawals and guaranteed payouts so you can claim your rewards without hassle.

The Swedish gambling experts at kasinoutansvensklicens.com state that easy withdrawals are considered a sign of a good online casino.

Most popular online game categories in Sweden

Recent trends show that modern versions of traditional casino games are most popular among Swedish players. The rules of such games are easy to grasp, and they come in innovative variations on well-rated gambling sites.

Take a look at the best game categories available for Swedish online casino players.

Slots

Table games

Jackpots

Megaways

Slots

Swedish players find slot games attractive for mainly 2 reasons. Firstly, it is as fun to play as it is rewarding. Secondly, many online casinos offer free spins frequently to players, which can be used on slot machines. Slots comprise the most popular gaming category in the country, and there are thousands of options available for players to choose from.

Table games

The table games played for centuries by people around the world have undergone a transformation on casino sites in Sweden. On these platforms, you can find new versions of classic games like blackjack, poker, roulette, deuce, and much more. What’s more, most sites have live dealer options for these games, which offer a real-life casino setting and allow you to compete against other players.

Jackpots

The major reason why Swedish players love jackpot games is that they offer huge prizes, and there is no need to put in high stakes to participate. Some gambling platforms provide jackpot game options daily, while some run related campaigns weekly or monthly. It is a simple game that players of all experience levels can play to stand a chance to share a generous reward pool.

Megaways

Megaways are slot games that work using random reel modifier mechanics. Unlike other similar games, megaways has only been around for a few years. Yet, it is one of the top casino gaming options for players from Sweden as it is fun to play and is often rewarding. Plus, there are many gaming options available in this category, which you can play on any of the top gambling sites in the country.

Best online casino games for Swedish players

The majority of online casino platforms offer thousands of games to choose from for Swedish players. Out of all of them, take a look at the most popular ones you can try out as a new or veteran player.

Book of Dead- A slot game by Play N Go

Starburst- A slot game by NetEnt

American Roulette- A table game by NetEnt

Mega Fortune- A jackpot game by NetEnt

Big Bass Bonanza Megaways- A megaway slot game by Pragmatic Play

Great Gold- A jackpot game by Red Tiger

Sweet Bonanza- A slot game by Pragmatic Play

Most reliable gambling platforms to play games and win big rewards

Every day, new online casinos are launched for players from Sweden, but the gaming experience in each of them is vastly different. In order to ensure that you get access to the top games and the best rewards in the market, choose a trustworthy and well-rated casino. The following are some of the best examples of reliable gambling sites.

Happy Slots

Lightning Casino

ibet

Gemler Casino

Happy Slots

The casino offers plenty of casino games, including live dealer versions from popular software providers. You can find categories like Daily Jackpots, Megaways and Slots on the site. Holding an Estonian gambling license, the platform is safe and offers 24/7 customer support.

Lightning Casino

Offering a large number of live dealer options, the casino is known for its exceptional game variety as well as its funky website design. The site works with top game providers like Evolution to bring the best live casino experience to its players.

Ibet

The platform focuses on standard and live online casino games and keeps the website layout minimalistic and easy to navigate. You can try out several table games on the site as well as a number of popular games from well-known software providers such as Play N Go.

Gemler Casino

The site enables instant registration and offers fast payment options and a wide selection of live casino games. Plus, there is a wide range of promotional offers to avail on the site, from a generous welcome package to weekly cashbacks.

Best games from top developers in the online gambling industry

The well-known software providers in the online gambling space use the latest technology to put a modern spin on traditional casino games and provide players with a great experience.

NetEnt

Pragmatic Play

Red Tiger

NetEnt

The company is known for its penchant for creating popular slot games with high Return to Player (RTP) rates and has been in business for over 20 years. The top games it offers are as follows.

Starburst Slot with 96.10% RTP

Gonzo’s Quest Slot with 95.97% RTP

Dead or Alive Slot with 96.80% RTP

Mega Fortune Slot with 96.60% RTP

Pragmatic Play

The software provider’s popularity has grown in recent years as it develops the best live dealer games in the industry, as well as good slot games. The following are the best examples.

Wolf Gold with 96.01% RTP

The Dog House with 96.51 RTP

The Great Chicken Escape with 96.50 RTP

Red Tiger

The game developer offers a number of slots and table games that are available on the top gambling platforms in Sweden. Holding itself to high social responsibility standards, the company aims to provide a great gambling experience with options such as the following.

Jackpot Quest with 96.30% RTP

Ocean Fortune with 96.30% RTP

Phoenix with 96.29% RTP

Now that you have the full picture of the best online casino games in Sweden, it is time to pick your favorite platform, sign up, play games and win great rewards!