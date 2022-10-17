Bensons for Beds today confirmed it had purchased the eve Sleep brand, website and related assets after the business entered administration.

Backed by Alteri Investors, Bensons for Beds will acquire for an undisclosed sum the eve Sleep brand and intellectual property, the evesleep.co.uk website, and all creative, content and communication assets.

With significant customer recognition, especially with younger consumers, Bensons intends to retain eve Sleep as a standalone brand and re-launch evesleep.co.uk later this month.

The move to acquire the eve Sleep brand will widen Bensons’ appeal and is a measure of its ambition as it continues to invest in its retail, manufacturing, digital and distribution operations.

The acquisition also comes weeks after Bensons secured additional investment from owners Alteri Investors to drive its growth strategy and transformation plans.

At the time of that new investment, Bensons made it clear it would accelerate digital development and today’s acquisition of the eve Sleep brand from the administrator underlines that commitment.

“eve Sleep is a brand that we know resonates strongly with key customer groups and we’re looking forward to unlocking its full potential as it takes advantage of our scale and reach.” said Bensons for Beds chief executive officer Nick Collard.

“What’s more, bringing in eve Sleep alongside our own growing portfolio of high quality in-house brands will help us widen Bensons appeal to a broader set of customers,

“With the backing of our owner, Alteri Investors, this is another indication that we are delivering on our pledge to fulfil the promise of the Bensons for Beds brand itself – not just as a retailer of market leading proprietary brands, but with a distinctive and coherent set of owned brand sleep solutions for any customer, both digitally and through our stores.”

Bensons growing brand portfolio includes Slumberland, which has been crafting a superior night’s sleep for over 100 years here in the UK. Slumberland is the proud owner of Good Housekeeping Institute Awards for its Airstream Memory, Naturals, Eco Solutions and Rollo mattresses.

It also recently launched a new and exclusive range of beds and mattresses under its heritage Staples & Co brand which has been re-inventing sleep since 1895. The new ranges are designed to give customers a wide choice of comfort, storage and style features, with over 28,000 potential combinations.

The Staples & Co divan bases and Artisan Collection mattresses are hand-crafted to order in the UK at Bensons’ dedicated British Kite Mark quality accredited factory in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

And Bensons is the exclusive home of iGel Advance, mattresses with a patented Graphene Technology, that helps customers regulate their body temperature to stay comfortable throughout the night.

Alongside building strong sleep brands, Bensons is also investing in growing its store portfolio across England, Scotland and Wales.

Operating from 166 stores today, Bensons aims to create a network of 180-190 physical locations over the next two years and continues to relocate into better units in the towns in which it already trades.

Gavin George, CEO of Alteri Investors, said: “It is encouraging to see Bensons continuing to strengthen its position in what remains a challenging market.

“eve Sleep is a strong brand name that resonates with a different demographic of younger consumers. Alteri is pleased to back Bensons’ management in the acquisition of a brand which will augment the group’s offer, widen its appeal and boost its digital credentials.”

founded in 2015 as a direct-to-consumer sleep wellness brand, eve Sleep is based in Camden, North London.

It served 55,000 customers in 2021 and while it has expanded into additional categories, its reputation for quality has remained strong. The eve Sleep range includes the number one and number two ranked mattresses in the UK according to Which?.