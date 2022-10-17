eve Sleep confirms sale to Bensons for Beds and appointment of administrator Kroll 

eve Sleep Plc (AIM:EVE) (‘eve’ or the ‘Company’), the AIM listed, direct-to-consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, has announced the appointment of administrators and the sale of its brand and intellectual property to Bensons for Beds.

eve appointed Matt Ingram and Jimmy Saunders from Kroll, the leading independent provider of risk and financial advisory solutions, as joint administrators to handle the affairs of the company and to manage the sale. Bensons for Beds will be taking over the eve Sleep brand and website from today.

The appointment of the administrators follows the announcement of a formal sale process in June 2022.

Matt Ingram, Managing Director, Kroll said: “eve Sleep is a well-established brand with huge visibility across the UK, however it faced a challenging market backdrop over the past year. The company launched a formal sales process in June 2022 but with UK consumer confidence reaching a record low in August 2022 this process was unsuccessful.”

eve Sleep was founded in 2015 and listed on AIM in May 2017. eve sells its products through a retail partnership with DFS and through its online portal. For customers who may have questions about their purchases from eve prior to the sale, they can reach out directly to the following email address: es@kroll.com