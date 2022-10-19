How Print Media is Still as Effective as Digital in 2022

Printed marketing materials, such as booklets, magazines, business cards and posters still have an important place in the marketing world. Digital marketing may have taken off in a big way, but print marketing is still important. For this reason, it shouldn’t be overlooked by businesses looking to connect with their target audience.

With print, businesses can create high-quality, attention-grabbing materials that will help them stand out from the competition. Plus, it’s never been easier to have printed marketing materials created and delivered to your door quickly, as there are dozens of excellent printing businesses that offer booklet printing online.

So if you’re looking for an effective way to market your business in 2022, don’t forget about print!

What are the Benefits of Print Marketing?

Print media may seem like a thing of the past, but it is still very effective in marketing. Here are some benefits of print marketing:

Print is personal

Because it’s not as common as digital media, print feels more personal to the reader and stands out more. In fact, several studies show that print media invites a stronger emotional reaction than digital media, as consumers may find it challenging to feel a connection through a screen.

Print is timeless

Even though technology changes quickly, printed materials don’t go out of style as quickly. This means your print marketing materials will have a longer shelf life than digital materials. For example, if you pay for a digital ad that lasts 30 days, it will eat up a significant amount of your marketing budget. Once the ad stops running, your target audience stops seeing the ad. On the contrary, printed marketing materials have the potential to stay intact for several months and might be passed among families and friend groups.

Print is trustworthy

In recent years, consumers have become more distrustful of brands. Consequently, it is absolutely vital that brands prove they are reliable and can be trusted to do what they say they are going to do. Many consumers view printed marketing materials as more trustworthy than digital. For example, one study found that over 80 per cent of consumers trust printed ads more than digital ones. Another study found that 72% of respondents said that they would be more likely to buy from a company that uses print in their marketing.

Print is tangible

People can hold onto and physically see it, making it more impactful than digital media. Plus, people can pass printed marketing materials to family members and friends, meaning businesses are seen by more people without having to spend more on digital ad targeting.

Print is versatile

Print marketing comes in many shapes and forms, and each medium has its own unique advantages. For example, flyers are an excellent way to make local people aware of events or new business openings. Brochures are a great way to build up your client base by providing them with a printed publication filled with information about your company’s products and services.

On the other hand, postcards are perfect for making an impact with strong visuals and striking imagery. Finally, magazines are a high-quality print medium that enables you to outline your products and services to your target audience in an interesting way. The versatility of print makes it an attractive marketing option to this day, despite the dominance of digital methods.

Print is cost-effective

Even though the initial investment may be higher than digital marketing, you can get more bang for your buck with print because it doesn’t require ongoing maintenance as digital media does. In an increasingly competitive environment, the cost of running ads continues to climb. Printed marketing materials, such as booklets, posters, business cards, brochures and magazines, are fixed-cost per copy.

Furthermore, economies of scale allow businesses to save money on bulk orders. On the other hand, digital ads fluctuate in price depending on demand. For example, popular Google Ads terms are incredibly expensive to target.

Print integrates with digital

A successful marketing strategy doesn’t rely on one marketing medium—it utilises print and digital. But how can you do this? A good way to integrate the two is to create a booklet for your business and push your digital channels, including the company website and social media channels. You can even include a QR code in the booklet, making it quick and easy for readers to learn more on your company’s website.

Final Thoughts

Print media is just as effective as digital. Many believe that digital marketing rules the roost in 2022, but print marketing materials still have an essential role to play. Brands looking to promote products and services in a versatile way that creates an emotional connection and integrates with digital marketing activities should look no further. Producing high-quality booklets, posters, business cards, brochures, flyers, and magazines will help attract your target audience!