Why businesses should be preparing for Winter 2023 now

‘Prepare for next year’s Winter’ is now a commonly heard piece of advice. From business leaders to the Serbian President, the consensus is clear: the energy crisis is only going to get worse. As the main supplier of gas to Europe, Russia has a serious weapon to use against the continent and is not shirking from doing so. There is no doubt that Russia is hitting us where it hurts. And as the war shows no sign of abating, the issues this causes to the global economy and energy supply will only intensify.

Winter 2023

While the situation is causing alarm now, it may be in next year’s Winter that the UK feels the worst of its effects. Whilst the current energy flow from Russia is limited now, it is predicted to see us through until Spring 2023. The UK government has also pledged to support individuals and businesses by subsidising energy through until April.

However, as we approach next year’s Winter, there are now warning signs that Europe will be very vulnerable to a serious shortage. Talks of rationing and blackouts are increasingly reported – if not for this Winter, then very likely, next.

How businesses prepare

All this will be greatly concerning for businesses and that is why looking ahead now and anticipating issues, could be vital in staving off a crisis. Reducing demand could be key in rationing the energy that is available and ensuring the UK doesn’t run out. Businesses are incentivised to do this for two reasons: cost and limited supply. An energy audit can be an effective way of identifying where change can be made and sustained. These can be conducted online or by enlisting in the services of an energy auditor.

Reducing energy use

While Prime Minister Liz Truss may be reluctant to tell people what to do, many key figures, politicians and business leaders alike, are encouraging organisations to find ways to reduce their energy use. Advice can be simple: from switching off machinery and equipment when it’s not in use and installing LED lights, to re-sealing windows and doors, turning down thermostats and installing ceiling and wall insulation. There are a multitude of other measures businesses and households can take to reduce their energy use and they can make a real, impactful difference.

Lowering energy bills

Alongside reducing the amount of energy we are using, the need to lower the cost is also essential for households and businesses. Many businesses fear insolvency as their bills have sky rocketed, exacerbated by political uncertainty and U-turns on the help available. Many organisations are needing to compare business energy costs to ensure they are on the most cost-efficient tariff possible. Price comparison search engines are proving popular in allowing businesses to determine the best rates. SEFE energy believes 1.3 million businesses may be missing a better deal by remaining with their current provider. It is encouraging all businesses to explore and compare business energy costs and switching companies if cheaper rates are found.