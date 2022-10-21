Friday, October 21, 2022
    New Study: The Most Popular Growth Stocks in Europe

    By Elliot Preece
    Finance

    Growth stocks have been dominating the 21st century. Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Starbucks are just some companies that have seen huge percentage gains.  

    According to NASDAQ, a growth stock is any share in a company that is expected to grow at a rate significantly higher than the average growth for the market. Their share prices, revenue or profits flow at faster rates than the market, meaning some investors choose growth stocks to earn profits from the rapid price appreciation they offer, rather than income from dividends (although this can equally go the other way and result in losses). 

    However, what is the most popular growth stock in each country in Europe? Well, CMC Markets has revealed the answers by comparing monthly AHrefs search data, revealing the most searched for growth stock in each country. 

                Country         Most Googled Growth Stock         Searches (per month) 
            Albania     Facebook     2,200 
            Andorra     Google     50 
            Armenia     Google & Facebook     2,600 (each) 
            Austria     Google     22,000 
            Azerbaijan     Google     7,400 
            Belarus     Facebook     2,500 
            Belgium     Google     70,000 
            Bosnia and Herzegovina     Google     18,000 
            Bulgaria     Facebook     14,000 
            Croatia     Facebook     7,400 
            Cyprus     Google     14,000 
            Czechia     Facebook     9,500 
            Denmark     Google     28,000 
            Estonia     Google     5,100 
            Finland     Google     21,000 
            France     Google     86,000 
            Georgia     Google     5,800 
            Germany     Google     149,000 
            Greece     Facebook     25,000 
            Hungary     Google     23,000 
            Iceland     Google     1,300 
            Ireland     Google     11,000 
            Italy     Facebook     69,000 
            Kazakhstan     Facebook     11,000 
            Latvia     Facebook     6,600 
            Lithuania     Google     6,800 
            Luxembourg     Google     2,800 
            Malta     Google     1,300 
            Moldova     Facebook     2,900 
            Monaco     Google     20 
            Montenegro     Google     200 
            Netherlands     Google     122,000 
            North Macedonia     Facebook     2,800 
            Norway     Google     27,000 
            Poland     Google     46,000 
            Portugal     Facebook     17,000 
            Romania     Facebook     29,000 
            Russia     Google     33,000 
            San Marino     Facebook     40 
            Serbia     Facebook     15,000 
            Slovakia     Google     6,600 
            Slovenia     Facebook     6,600 
            Spain     Facebook     52,000 
            Sweden     Facebook     15,000 
            Switzerland     Google     64,000 
            Turkey     Google     115,000 
            Ukraine     Facebook     107,000 
            United Kingdom     Facebook     87,000 

    Two growth stocks dominated the results, with Google and Facebook being the highest performers across all countries in Europe.  

    27 European countries had Google as the most frequently searched growth stock, making it the most popular on the continent. The country with the highest number of searches per month goes to Germany, which is searching for Google stock 149,000 times per month.  

    Other countries with high monthly searches for Google stock include the Netherlands, with 122,000 searches and Turkey with 115,000 searches a month.  

    A total of 20 European countries have Facebook as the most frequently searched growth stock. The country with the highest number of searches per month is Ukraine, with 107,000 searches each month.  

    Other countries with high search results for Facebook include the United Kingdom with 87,000 searches a month and Italy with 69,000. 

    Armenia was the only country tying on both Google and Facebook, with 2,600 monthly searches each. 

    Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets said: “Google and Facebook are dominating as the most popular growth stocks across Europe. Both of these companies have a huge influence on the market, and the media, which is why many Europeans are looking to invest in them.   

    “We can see that countries such as the UK, Italy and Austria are producing thousands of searches each month for these two stocks.” 

    The study was conducted by CMC Markets, a UK-based financial services company that offers online derivative trading such as spread betting and contracts for difference across world markets such as shares and foreign exchange. Click here to find out more.  

    Disclaimer: 

    Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. The vast majority of retail client accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. 

