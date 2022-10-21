New Study: The Most Popular Growth Stocks in Europe

Growth stocks have been dominating the 21st century. Facebook, Amazon, Alphabet and Starbucks are just some companies that have seen huge percentage gains.

According to NASDAQ, a growth stock is any share in a company that is expected to grow at a rate significantly higher than the average growth for the market. Their share prices, revenue or profits flow at faster rates than the market, meaning some investors choose growth stocks to earn profits from the rapid price appreciation they offer, rather than income from dividends (although this can equally go the other way and result in losses).

However, what is the most popular growth stock in each country in Europe? Well, CMC Markets has revealed the answers by comparing monthly AHrefs search data, revealing the most searched for growth stock in each country.

Country Most Googled Growth Stock Searches (per month) Albania Facebook 2,200 Andorra Google 50 Armenia Google & Facebook 2,600 (each) Austria Google 22,000 Azerbaijan Google 7,400 Belarus Facebook 2,500 Belgium Google 70,000 Bosnia and Herzegovina Google 18,000 Bulgaria Facebook 14,000 Croatia Facebook 7,400 Cyprus Google 14,000 Czechia Facebook 9,500 Denmark Google 28,000 Estonia Google 5,100 Finland Google 21,000 France Google 86,000 Georgia Google 5,800 Germany Google 149,000 Greece Facebook 25,000 Hungary Google 23,000 Iceland Google 1,300 Ireland Google 11,000 Italy Facebook 69,000 Kazakhstan Facebook 11,000 Latvia Facebook 6,600 Lithuania Google 6,800 Luxembourg Google 2,800 Malta Google 1,300 Moldova Facebook 2,900 Monaco Google 20 Montenegro Google 200 Netherlands Google 122,000 North Macedonia Facebook 2,800 Norway Google 27,000 Poland Google 46,000 Portugal Facebook 17,000 Romania Facebook 29,000 Russia Google 33,000 San Marino Facebook 40 Serbia Facebook 15,000 Slovakia Google 6,600 Slovenia Facebook 6,600 Spain Facebook 52,000 Sweden Facebook 15,000 Switzerland Google 64,000 Turkey Google 115,000 Ukraine Facebook 107,000 United Kingdom Facebook 87,000

Two growth stocks dominated the results, with Google and Facebook being the highest performers across all countries in Europe.

27 European countries had Google as the most frequently searched growth stock, making it the most popular on the continent. The country with the highest number of searches per month goes to Germany, which is searching for Google stock 149,000 times per month.

Other countries with high monthly searches for Google stock include the Netherlands, with 122,000 searches and Turkey with 115,000 searches a month.

A total of 20 European countries have Facebook as the most frequently searched growth stock. The country with the highest number of searches per month is Ukraine, with 107,000 searches each month.

Other countries with high search results for Facebook include the United Kingdom with 87,000 searches a month and Italy with 69,000.

Armenia was the only country tying on both Google and Facebook, with 2,600 monthly searches each.

Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets said: “Google and Facebook are dominating as the most popular growth stocks across Europe. Both of these companies have a huge influence on the market, and the media, which is why many Europeans are looking to invest in them.

“We can see that countries such as the UK, Italy and Austria are producing thousands of searches each month for these two stocks.”

