6 Great Offline Promotion Strategies for Small Businesses

Small businesses lack the budget of their larger counterparts to invest in marketing. So it is no secret entrepreneurs need to get creative with how they promote themselves. Although 41% of small businesses rely on social media to drive revenue, other ways to increase your profile are other ways.

Offline promotion strategies are often dismissed as legacy marketing, but small businesses can find opportunities in more traditional marketing avenues. Let’s examine some of the proven offline promotion strategies small businesses can take advantage of.

Get Creative with Your Business Cards

Business cards remain an effective way of sending a message to clients and business contacts alike. They remain your calling card, even in the digital age. First, however, you must set your brand apart by developing a unique design. It’s estimated that for every 2,000 business cards handed out, businesses experience a 2.5% increase in sales.

Everyone in your company should always have a business card or two to hand out whenever they’re out of the office on an errand.

Make your business card reflect your business. Implement digital innovations like QR codes. Your business card should be as memorable as the rest of your brand.

Elevated Your Printed Marketing Material

Printing flyers and pamphlets may seem like an older tactic – and it is – but these marketing materials remain as effective as always. So if you’re heading for a conference or trade show, or you just want to improve your visibility within your local community, go the extra mile and innovate.

You can use many methods to innovate beyond the standard pamphlets and flyers everyone expects to receive.

For example, you could take one of your successful online infographics and turn it into a flyer. Include discount coupons as part of your flyers to encourage people to read. Integrate QR codes and exclusive information about your operation.

Like any online ad or newsletter, give people a reason why they have to take and read your flyer.

Hand Out Swag

No matter who you are, everyone loves free stuff. Swag is a great way of grabbing people’s attention in a crowded market. Printed t-shirts, custom coffee cups, pens, keyrings, and stickers are just some of the swag options on the table.

With so many affordable bulk printing operations, getting your own swag made doesn’t have to cost thousands of dollars like in the past.

Little free gifts make all the difference in carving out a positive first impression of your business. Physical goods are the one thing that isn’t available in the online arena, so take advantage of it.

Go Big with Billboards

Billboards are nowhere near as expensive as many people like to think. Investing in a billboard alongside a major highway is an excellent option for harnessing the power of outdoor advertising.

Shop around to find out what billboard space costs in your area. Placement is everything in defining how much you will need to invest.

A temporary billboard blast can give you immense exposure. Small businesses located in major metropolitan areas can potentially reach millions of people in just a few short weeks. Remember the number one rule of billboards: less is more.

You may also want to consider a vehicle wrap if you have company vehicles. It’s a form of permanent outdoor mobile advertising that can help you send a message even when idling in traffic.

Package Your Products Differently

Think about how you’re packaging your products. How will you stand out if you sell physical products with lots of competition?

The product alone may not be enough to elevate yourself above the competition. One clever way of promoting your brand is through thoughtful product packaging. Not only can you boost brand exposure on the shelves, but you can also enhance your unboxing experience.

For example, you can offer stickers or other small, branded items as part of your unboxing experience. In addition, little free gifts help you to demonstrate your appreciation for your customers.

Also, think about your green credentials.

Modern consumers are becoming more and more concerned about the climate emergency, resulting in them switching brands to those that align with their values. Today, 71% of consumers say they want to buy from brands that align with their values.

If incorporating major changes to your product packaging, perform some prototype testing before rolling out your new packaging on a mass scale. The cost in dollars and your reputation of making a U-turn after a broad release is immeasurable.

Offer Group-Specific Discounts

Retail sales are often launched to provide huge savings across an entire product range. Every business throws these sales, and they have gradually lost their potency because consumers always see them.

Instead, offer group-specific discounts. There’s no more effective way of generating brand loyalty and increasing your exposure than by throwing a sale for a specific market.

Aim for a specific demographic within your target audience and make a big deal out of your upcoming sale. Advertise the incentives to these prospective buyers and create an aura of exclusivity about the whole thing.

Be the small business that runs sales and promotions aimed at particular audiences every other week. For example, one week, you could target moms, and another week you could target college students.

Naturally, how many distinct sales you have will depend on how broad your target audience is.

Conclusion

Small business promotion is a challenge, but don’t discount the value of learning from the past. Traditional offline marketing techniques are still effective even today. Go where your competitors aren’t going.

Boost your local profile, become a fixture within your community, and be real. Take advantage of some of the offline promotional strategies above and see how they can take your organization to the next level.

What are your favorite offline marketing tips?