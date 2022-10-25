Employers’ Liability Claims vs Public Liability Claims: What You Need to Know

Although you shouldn’t think about it too much, it is a fact that our normal day-to-day lives are filled with ways in which we can have an accident.

Whether it be in your workplace, or simply in a public space – would you know what to do if you found yourself in an accident?

It’s important to be able to distinguish accident claim types, as there are different claims you can make depending on where an accident may take place.

Today, we will clarify the nature of both employers’ liability claims and public liability claims, so that you can know your next steps, no matter where your accident may occur.

Employers’ liability claims and public liability claims – the difference:

Employers’ liability claims:

An employers’ liability claim is an injury claim that an employee makes if they get into a work-related accident or obtain injury or illness due to poor health and safety at work.

Who is responsible?

For all employers’ liability claims, it is down to the employer to pay your claim as they have a duty of care towards you. However, your claim for an accident at work should be covered by their employers’ liability insurance, which is mandatory.

Public liability claims:

Public liability claims are an injury claim that an individual can make if they have obtained a personal injury on any public property.

Who is responsible?

Unfortunately, injuries can occur in any public space. So, there is a broader list of who can be responsible when it comes to public liability claims.

But to put it plainly, those who own the public land where you had your accident are usually responsible. This can include, but is not limited to:

● Your local authority, i.e.

○ Your local council

● Commercial premise owners, i.e.

○ Supermarket or shop owners

○ Restaurant owners

○ Sports facility owners

Injury facts and figures

Last year, there were 43,769 employers’ liability claims registered to the compensation recovery unit (CRU) in the UK.

Also in the UK in 2021, there were 52,724 public liability claims registered to the CRU.

It is a misconception to believe that you are alone if you get into an accident. Firstly, there are many others who have shared a similar experience. Help and support are always available when it comes to needing to make employers’ liability claims, or public liability claims.

Tackling other common misconceptions

George Edwards, Personal Injury Specialist and Daniel Strong, Solicitor from Winn Solicitors set the record straight when it comes to other common misconceptions.

If I make an employers’ liability claim against my employer there could be consequences

Daniel explains the importance of supportive liability claim services, saying:

“You are entitled to make a claim if you have suffered an injury at work, and you deserve compensation.

“People often avoid making a claim because they fear potential consequences, but at Winn Solicitors, we have decades of experience in this specialist field of law and we’re here to put your mind at rest. Our experts are on hand to get you the help and compensation you’re entitled to.”

If you do feel like you have been unfairly dismissed due to a claim you have made, you may have the right to take legal action for unfair dismissal.

If I fall in public it’s my own fault

George explains the importance of supportive liability claim services:

“Having an accident in a public area can be an extremely stressful situation. From the initial injury to having to take time off work, an accident can have far reaching effects on your day to day to life. People often avoid making a claim because they are often not aware that they can bring a claim, or are unaware how straightforward the claims process can be.

“If you have suffered an injury and you deserve compensation, Winn Solicitors can help you make a claim.”

What you should do if you get into an accident

Firstly, you should seek any necessary medical assistance as soon as possible – your health is the most important thing. If the accident occurs in the workplace you should report the incident to your employer immediately.

If you are able, you should document the scene. Make sure to clearly show any hazards that allowed your accident to happen.

It will also help if you can gather witness statements from anyone who saw your accident or helped you afterwards.

Keep a log of your recovery and any medications you were/are taking as a result, and document any loss of earnings that you suffer.

Make a claim and ensure to obtain the best possible medical advice from a reputable and experienced solicitor.

