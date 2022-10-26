Keep Your Toddler Warm This Winter With These 10 Clothing Items

The colder months are upon us & that means it’s time to break out the winter gear to keep our little ones warm. If you’re not confident where to start, don’t worry! We’ve got you all covered with this list of 10 must-have clothing items for your toddler this winter. From coats to warm pajamas, we have got it all. Moreover, we also have a special surprise for you with an all-new GAP promo code helping out in your expenses with additional savings online. Without any delay, let us begin now.

10 Winter Clothing Items for Toddlers

1. A Heavy Coat

When it comes to outerwear, a heavy coat is a must to keep your toddler warm in winter weather. Look for a coat that is waterproof and windproof to protect against the elements, and make sure it has a hood to keep their head and ears warm.

2. Snow Pants

Whether they’re hitting the slopes or just playing in the backyard, snow pants are a must for any toddler in winter. Keep them dry and comfortable with pants with an insulated and waterproof outer layer.

3. Boots

Boots are essential for any winter wardrobe, and there are tons of cute and stylish options available for toddlers. Make sure to find a pair that is waterproof and has good traction to prevent slips and falls on icy surfaces.

4. Hats, Scarves, and Mittens

To keep your toddler’s head, neck, and hands warm, make sure they have a hat, scarf, and pair of mittens or gloves. Invest in hats with warm linings that cover their ears, and choose scarves long enough to tuck into their coats. Mittens or gloves should be waterproof if possible, or at least water-resistant, to prevent them from getting wet and cold quickly.

5. Layering Pieces

In addition to their heavy coat, your toddler will need some lighter layers to wear underneath. A few long-sleeved shirts or sweaters made from wool or cotton will help them stay warm without being too bulky. You can also dress them in thermal underwear for an extra layer of warmth.

6. Sweatshirts

Sweatshirts are perfect for days when it’s not quite cold enough for a coat but you still need an extra layer of warmth. Choose a style with a hood for added protection against the cold weather.

7. Jeans or Khakis

For bottoms, jeans or khakis are always a good choice in winter weather. They’re durable enough to stand up to playtime but still look nice if you need to go out in public. If it’s really cold outside, you can put jeans or khakis over leggings or tights for an extra layer of warmth.

8. Leggings or Tights

Leggings or tights worn under skirts or dresses can help your toddler stay warm without sacrificing style. Choose thicker materials like wool or cotton for added warmth, and make sure they fit snugly, so they don’t slide down during playtime.

9. Dresses

If your toddler is more comfortable in dresses, there are still plenty of options available that will keep them warm in winter weather! Consider looking for dresses made from thicker materials like wool or cotton, and consider layering leggings or tights underneath for added warmth. You can also find some adorable sweater dresses that will keep your little one cozy all day long.

10. Pajamas

No matter what else they wear during the day, every toddler needs a good pair of pajamas to sleep in at night. Choose a pajama style that includes long pants to keep their legs warm all night, and choose a material that breathes so they don’t get too hot while sleeping.

How to Take Care of Your Toddler this Winter? (Tips)

It’s that time of year again – the leaves are falling, the temperature is dropping, and your toddler is full of energy. While it may be tempting to let them run wild, there are a few steps you must take to help them stay safe and healthy this winter.

First, make sure they’re bundled up before heading outdoors. A hat, scarf, and gloves will help to keep them warm, and waterproof boots will keep their feet dry. It’s also important to limit their time outside – 30 minutes is typically all they need.

Second, create a safe indoor play space for them to burn off some energy. Put away any fragile items and move any furniture that could be climbable. Use soft mats or rugs to cushion any falls, and set up a few toys and games that they can enjoy.

Finally, make sure they’re getting enough sleep. Toddlers need around 12-14 hours of sleep every day, so aim for bedtime that allows them ample time to rest. With these tips in mind, you can help your toddler have a fun-filled (and safe) winter season.

Final Say

It can be tough to keep your toddler warm during the winter months, but with the right clothing items, it's definitely doable. We've compiled a list of 10 essentials to help keep your little one comfortable and cosy all season long.